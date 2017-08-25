Spiked Watermelon Slushie Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 4 hours (includes freezing time)
Ingredients
1 large watermelon
1 cup|237 ml tequila
½ cup|120 ml simple syrup
2 limes, juiced
watermelon slices, to garnish
Directions
- If you want to use it as a punch bowl, simply slice a little of the bottom to give you a flat surface and slice off a bit more from the opposite end. Using a spoon, scoop out all of the watermelon and place it on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Freeze until solid, about 4 hours. If you’re not using the watermelon itself as a punch bowl, simply remove the rind and thinly slice or roughly chop the watermelon, place it on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and freeze for 4 hours. Be sure to save some of the water or juice from the melon (you’ll want to add it back into the slushie later on).
- Transfer about half of the watermelon to a blender along with half of the ingredients. Purée until smooth and transfer to a punch bowl. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Serve with some watermelon wedges and a straw (and a fun umbrella, if you have one).
