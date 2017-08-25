VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Spiked Watermelon Slushie Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 6-8
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 4 hours (includes freezing time)

Ingredients

1 large watermelon
1 cup|237 ml tequila
½ cup|120 ml simple syrup
2 limes, juiced
watermelon slices, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. If you want to use it as a punch bowl, simply slice a little of the bottom to give you a flat surface and slice off a bit more from the opposite end. Using a spoon, scoop out all of the watermelon and place it on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Freeze until solid, about 4 hours. If you’re not using the watermelon itself as a punch bowl, simply remove the rind and thinly slice or roughly chop the watermelon, place it on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and freeze for 4 hours. Be sure to save some of the water or juice from the melon (you’ll want to add it back into the slushie later on).
  2. Transfer about half of the watermelon to a blender along with half of the ingredients. Purée until smooth and transfer to a punch bowl. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Serve with some watermelon wedges and a straw (and a fun umbrella, if you have one).

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE