Spin Yourself Out With Amanda Brown’s Super Eclectic Raw Cotton Mix

You won’t come across many THUMP mixes that kick off with a Cocteau Twins banger, but Amanda Brown’s not one to trod down the same old rote routes. We profiled Brown’s top-notch 100% Silk label a few months back and were really, really excited when she suggested putting a mix together for us.

Knowing the spacey, hyper-futurist terrtain that the Silk crew traverse, and being well versed in her other label — Not Not Fun — and their scorched earth approach to noise’n’psyche, we were expecting something that sounded like being blasted from the club to Jupiter. What we got wasn’t quite that, but it is a fifty minute journey into the depths of something alien, something other, something avant.

Querulous, choral atmosphero-indie-pop rubs shoulders with crystalline balearic incantations, faux-oriental battle marches thunder into space age bachelor pad jazz, sparse rhythm tracks dribble into and onto Wire-friendly soundscapes and finger-picked experimental excursions, hypnotic lullabies for the lysergically impaired roll into minimal, spacious and spacey downtempo house, decontexualized slow jam vocals reach up ecstatically into the void above us.

The one’s perfect for the daydreamers out there.

