We Need to Talk About Spirit Halloween’s Drippy Merch

Every day is H-ween in this coven, but especially during the operating hours of the mothership for hot ghouls, spooky bois, and sad but horny bisexuals: Spirit Halloween. We don’t go to church. We go to Spirit Halloween, and worship at the feet of the Empty Soul Girl on a Swing, pay our respects to the inflatable Beetlejuice sandworm, and toss some fangs in our basket at checkout.

Out of all the iconic stores that have marked out life, from the Discovery Store to Hot Topic, Spirit Halloween has had arguably the most staying power; it was there when we were going through our first Pagan phase in fifth grade, and it has been there for us as adults in search of sexy pirate costumes (meet Captain Hunk; his hook is HARD.) Our blood runs black and orange for this store—no, this lifestyle, and this year’s Spirit Halloween merch is a drippy testament to its timeless appeal, offering everything from branded tie dye T-shirts to hockey jerseys and pins.

Videos by VICE

We’re shopping the gamut, but we’ll start with these dad caps for your sweet skulls (and let you know when the tie dye caps are back in-stock.)

… And, lest we forget, an embroidered fall beanie to let everyone else at Home Depot know that you’re smashing thee in-house skeleton.

Curating a new fall wardrobe on a budget? You’re going to need Brawny Man button-downs, Carhartt jeans, and some long-sleeved Spirit Halloween shirts to stay warm and look hot. We would rock the tie dye ‘fit to a wedding with an oversized suit and some Doc Martens, and save the hockey jersey for more intimate nights at your mom’s house.

The Spirit Halloween tie-dye socks would pair perfectly with our sandals for a corner store Takis run, or these sick orange Salomons for a hike/date. And last but not least, to cause utter and total chaos amongst fleece vest bros of the Financial District, we recommend emblazoning one of these Spirit Halloween patches over a North Face jacket (and using the other as a business card).

Remember: when you’re at Spirit Halloween, you’re family.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Spirit Halloween Dad Hat $16.99 at Spirit Halloween Buy Now

Spirit Halloween "So Much Fun It's Scary" Dad Hat $14.99 at Spirit Halloween Buy Now

Spirit Halloween Beanie $16.99 at Spirit Halloween Buy Now

Spirit Halloween Tie Dye Long Sleeve T-Shirt $29.99 at Spirit Halloween Buy Now

Spirit Halloween Hockey Jersey $36.99 at Spirit Halloween Buy Now

Spirit Halloween Reaper Crew Socks $7.99 at Spirit Halloween Buy Now