Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Pretended to Be Poppy in Botched Grammys Interview

French rockers Gojira might have walked away with the big award, but Poppy and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante are the Best Metal Performance Grammy nominees making headlines.

During Red Carpet coverage of the big show, LaPlante stopped to talk with reporters from Stage Right Secrets, and she was mistaken with Poppy, who was nominated with Knocked Loose for their single “Suffocate.”

At the start of the interview, the journalist mentions they are “here with rock royalty, Poppy,” to which LaPlante makes a quirky face and then hilariously begins rolling with it. “I am Poppy and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose,” LaPlante said. “I really hope we win.”

Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Does Entire Grammy Interview as Poppy

LaPlante continued to keep up the charade when she was asked about the number of women who’ve been nominated in the metal category over the years. “I haven’t looked at that, but I just always know that, you know it’s time for one of us to win,” she said. “And I hope it’s me or Spiritbox. Courtney is awesome.”

The interview went on a little longer—as noted by Metal Injection—with LaPlante also discussing the Jimmy Kimmell Live Performance that Poppy and Knocked Loose did back in January. Frankly, it’s immensely impressive that she kept her cool through the whole thing. Check it out below.