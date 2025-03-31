WATCH: The Creative Impact ‘Spirited Away’ and Hayao Miyazaki Had on a Young Billie Eilish

In a 2019 episode of Noisey Self-Portraits, Billie Eilish spoke about her love for anime and Hayao Miyazaki, the creator of the legendary animated film Spirited Away.

In a short clip from the interview, Eilish shared how Miyazaki has inspired her career and creative pursuits. “I feel like I owe most of it to Spirited Away and Miyazaki,” she said.

“When [my brother] saw Spirited Away, he was so scared from the parents turning into pigs that he had to go to therapy for like years. Like, it fucked him up,” he explained with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘Fuck yeah!’”

As a teenager, Eilish got the chance to collaborate with Takashi Murakami, an anime-style Japanese artist and founder of the “Superflat” art movement. Murakami has worked with various artists, including Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Eilish.

“I just put out this video with Takashi Murakami, which was such a dream to have done,” Eilish gushed to VICE.

The Japanese contemporary artist, who sought to bring Eilish’s vision to life through animation, created the music video for “you should see me in a crown.” The film-like clip follows an anime version of a young Eilish who eventually warps into a spider monster that destroys an unsuspecting city.

Pretty on brand for the dark-pop singer.

The pair also collaborated on the fan-favorite Billie x Murakami x UNIQLO designs.

“It’s fucking crazy that it happened,” Eilish said of the collaboration with Takashi Murakami. “We went to his studio, and it was so dope. There were all these drawings and all this art all over the walls that was just like so much what I grew up on.”

She mentioned that neither of them spoke the same language, but they were still able to communicate effortlessly because “we both are creative fucking psychopaths.”

The interview—and especially the quote above—wasn’t the most well-received by Miyazaki and Murakami stans, who called Eilish out for putting herself in the same category as such renowned artists. But let’s keep in mind that the singer has since come out to say how much she hated herself as a teen. We all had inflated egos back in the day—let’s give young Eilish a little grace.

You can watch the clip of Eilish gushing about her love for all things anime, Miyazaki, and Murakami below on Noisey’s YouTube channel.