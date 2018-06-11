Elevate Yourself with Two Uplifting New Spiritualized Songs

Spiritualized are one of those wholly unique bands that exist in a world so of their own making (which Britpop band managed to transfer that era’s fascination with psychedelic Americana into a coherent musical identity as well as they did?) that they’re often in danger of being taken for granted. The long breaks between their albums certainly don’t help, as their last effort Sweet Heart Sweet Light came out all the way back in 2012. Earth was a different planet back then! Was it a better one? Maybe not, but it’s a long-ass time regardless. Thus, it’s great news that Jason Pierce and co. are releasing a new record called And Nothing Hurt this summer and have been gracious enough to share two new songs from it in advance.

“A Perfect Miracle” and “I’m Your Man” are Spiritualized doing what they do best: rootsy space-gospel-rock laced with electronics and a sense of astral zen. It sounds weird and complex, but the band’s been doing this for so long that it comes naturally and doesn’t feel like a chore. Listen to both new songs below.

