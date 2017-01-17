Spirulina and Banana Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups|473 ml coconut water

2 cups|473 ml hemp milk

⅓ cup|80 ml coconut milk

¼ cup cacao powder

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

½ teaspoon – 1 tablespoon Spirulina powder (depending on tolerance level/experience to this powder)

8 pieces sliced kale

2 frozen bananas

3 medjool dates

Videos by VICE

Directions

Throw it all in a blender, purée until smooth, and get into it.

From How-To: Vegan Roots Curry and Spirulina Smoothie with Chronixx

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.