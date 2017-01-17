VICE
Spirulina and Banana Chocolate Smoothie Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups|473 ml coconut water
2 cups|473 ml hemp milk
⅓ cup|80 ml coconut milk
¼ cup cacao powder
1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds
½ teaspoon – 1 tablespoon Spirulina powder (depending on tolerance level/experience to this powder)
8 pieces sliced kale
2 frozen bananas
3 medjool dates

Directions

Throw it all in a blender, purée until smooth, and get into it.

From How-To: Vegan Roots Curry and Spirulina Smoothie with Chronixx

