Splash Damage Splits From Tencent, Acquired by Private Equity

Splash Damage is responsible for one of my favorite games of all time. However, before I delve into that, the key news here is that they’ve severed ties with Tencent.

While I wish it were a wholly independent move, they have indeed been acquired by private equity investors. Hopefully, everyone involved in the company still holds on to their jobs.

What could this mean for splash damage in the future?

GamesIndustry.biz reported the news. And while some may not recognize the company name, you’ve definitely played some of the games they’ve had a hand in. They’ve done work on the Gears of War series, Batman: Arkham Origins, and more.

They’re not new to this; they’re true to this. And I hope this acquisition provides them with some freedom to really focus on what they want to do, because I have one significant request.

The game I mentioned at the beginning of this is BRINK. I will shout about this game from the rooftops for as long as I have breath in my body. It was great, it was just way ahead of its time, and I think the popularity of games like Overwatch proves that.

I still need a sequel. Whoever it is that acquired Splash Damage, give them the chance to remaster the OG game at least. I still play it from time to time on PS Plus.

Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way. I am genuinely excited about what they will do in the future. Although I am incredibly wary of private equity in general, and especially in gaming, at least Tencent didn’t just shut them down outright.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Splash Damage “confirmed in a statement that it would continue to operate under its existing leadership team, but added that it would “not be providing further comment at this time.”

Here’s hoping whoever picked them up understands what they have and lets them work.