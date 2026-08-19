Splatoon Raiders Players Can Now Claim a New Weapon in Splatoon 3

A new update just arrived for Splatoon 3 and there’s now a way for players to earn a new weapon if they’ve also played Splatoon Raiders.

How To Unlock The Plastic-Bottle Shot Replica In Splatoon 3

The Plastic-Bottle Shot Replica is coming to Splatoon 3!



If you have #SplatoonRaiders save data and you've completed the main story, you'll be able to claim your new weapon from the lobby terminal after updating to Ver. 11.3.0. We hope you'll check it out! pic.twitter.com/6Ixr9tlXs8 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 14, 2026

Splatoon 3 released nearly four years ago at this point, but Nintendo is still keeping the latest mainline installment in the Splatoon franchise up-to-date with frequently updates. The latest major patch is available now and includes various tweaks to weapons and the addition of the Plastic-Bottle Shot Replica.

Videos by VICE

The Plastic-Bottle Shot Replica is a brand-new weapon that is only going to be available to players who have save data on the same system as the Nintendo Switch 2 software Splatoon Raiders, where the main story has been cleared.

Unfortuantely for a lot of Splatoon 3 players, that means that this weapon cannot be access unless they’ve upgraded to a Nintendo Switch 2 already. For those who might not be familiar, Splatoon Raiders is a PvE focused spin on the Splatoon franchise with extraction shooter elements that released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this summer.

“This update adds a weapon related to Splatoon Raiders and also includes changes to multiplayer balance. For certain main weapons, we have made it more difficult to safely keep Splat Zones inked or maintain constant pressure on opponents. As for the other main weapons, we have made changes with the goal of enhancing their unique characteristics or improving ease of use.”

Here’s a look at the full patch notes for Splatoon 3 Version 11.3.0:

A new weapon, the Plastic-Bottle Shot Replica, has been added. It has the same weapon specifications as the Tentatek Splattershot. You can receive it from the lobby terminal if you have save data on the same system as the Nintendo Switch 2 software Splatoon Raiders, where the main story has been cleared. In order to receive it, you must start Splatoon 3 using the same user profile as the user for the Splatoon Raiders save data.

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed.

The team also teased that the next update will focus on changes to multiplayer balance.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on all things Splatoon.

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Splatoon Raiders is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.