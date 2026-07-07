Splinter Cell Remake Leak Confirms New Gameplay Details

A new leak from an industry insider suggests that progress on the Splinter Cell Remake is still moving forward, but that the game is in a fragile state right now.

Splinter Cell Remake Could Be Releasing in Late 2027, Early 2028

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It’s been a long five years since the Splinter Cell Remake was first teased by Ubisoft back in 2021 and that half decade has been a bit of a rough one for the developer. Ubisoft has gone through some major strategic changes in the last few years and cancelled a handful of high profile projects, but it sounds like the Splinter Cell Remake is still pressing forward.

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A new batch of leaks provided some interesting insider information on a handful of Ubisoft projects this week. In addition to some surprising details about Far Cry 7’s mechanics, the same leaker also offered some new insight into what is going on with Splinter Cell Remake.

The leaks come from frequently Ubisoft leaker Rogue I Tx who does have a pretty decent track record when it comes to Ubisoft-specific intel. Here is all of the new information that was shared in the latest leak:

Non lethal choices expansion

Linear

Dynamic Light shooting

Snowdrop Engine

DirectX 12

Light & dark Meter

Sticky cameras & Gas grenades

Manual Alarm

Destructible Enviromental

Pipe slide & zip line

Some of this aligns with earlier leaks and tracks with what has been expected. Splinter Cell Remake being developed in the Snowdrop Engine with DirectX 12 makes the most sense at this point.

Some of the more interesting parts of the leak relate to specific mechanics. It will be very interesting to see how things like non-lethal choice expansions, destructible environments, and zip lines fit into the original story.

At this point, the leaker suggests that Splinter Cell: Remake is slated for Q2-Q4 2027, but that the project is in a “fragile state right now.” There was no sign of the game at the June summer game showcases, which means it is likely still not close enough to launch for public presentation. It will be very interesting to see what the coming months bring and if a gameplay reveal for Splinter Cell Remake could arrive in early 2027, assuming the project doesn’t fall apart.

Be sure to check back soon for more Splinter Cell Remake news and other Ubisoft updates.

Splinter Cell Remake has been officially revealed, but does not have a confirmed release window.