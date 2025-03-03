‘Split Fiction’ and Hazelight Studios Offer an Exclusive Edition of the Game That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

*Sigh* Hi. I’m Dwayne Jenkins, the Managing Editor for VICE Games. I didn’t want to cover this silly shit, but I was expressly told that if I didn’t, I’d be fired. So, Hazelight Studios will release its goofy-ass game, Split Fiction, on March 6. Supposedly, it’ll be a grand co-op adventure featuring two writers, Mio and Zoe, as they live out fantastical scenarios shifting between sci-fi and fantasy. This is where I’m supposed to link the trailer, so:

But, wait. There’s more. As with the studio’s previous title, It Takes Two, Split Fiction will feature a Friend’s Pass. “What is that?” I hear you ask? Well, the Friend’s Pass allows a player who buys Split Fiction to invite another person to join their co-op shenanigans. Without needing two copies of the game. Over on EA’s official YouTube channel, you can find a tutorial on how you — yes, you (it’s in the script, I’m so sorry) — can take advantage of such a feature (here).

But… …but what if you don’t have any friends? If you ask Josef Fares and the rest of Hazelight Studios, maybe you’re some loser sitting at home, rotting away on a couch. Well, you’re in luck. Because Split Fiction will, for the first time, offer an unprecedented special edition. Yes, this is real. Yes, I have to report it. Introducing: the Friend Edition.

‘split fiction’ offers you a friend if you don’t have one

“This limited edition of Split Fiction comes with all the essentials for you to jump straight into amazing co-op gaming – a copy of the game, a second controller, and for the first (and maybe only) time ever, a real friend shipped straight to your door. Get ready, because Split Fiction: Friend Edition is coming soon to a couch near you,” a press release states.

“Quantities of Split Fiction: Friend Edition are very limited, so be sure to keep an eye on the official website. Can’t get your hands on one? Don’t worry! There are countless players looking for friends to play with on the official Hazelight Discord Server. And with Friend’s Pass, you can invite anyone to play with you for free if you own a copy of the game: https://discord.com/invite/hazelight.”

You’re lucky I love this job, Josef Fares. And that you have EA in your back pocket. Split Fiction: Friend Edition. Seriously. Can these developers find some other way to market their games without being obvious tryhards? Oh, and I also have to include this last bit: “Split Fiction will support full cross-play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store when it launches on March 6.” I hate you, Hazelight Studios.