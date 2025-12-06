SpongeBob Fans Can Now Recreate His Home in The Sims 4

Electronic Arts has released an unexpectedly fun crossover with SpongeBob SquarePants in the form of various add-on kits for The Sims 4. Available for purchase only during a limited-time period, the Bikini Bottom Bundle involves an assortment of different build and buy items that can help fans celebrate their love for the cartoon in their Sims 4 households.

SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom Bundle Now Available For The Sims 4

The Bikini Bottom Bundle for The Sims 4 includes four different pieces of content – SpongeBob’s Room Kit, SpongeBob’s House Kit, Conch Street Aquarium & The Flying Dutchman’s Jungle Gym, and the Goofy Goober Guitar. Both SpongeBob’s Room and House kits are paid items, priced together for just under $10 on Steam. The other items, Conch Street Aquarium/The Flying Dutchman’s Jungle Gym, and the Goofy Goober Guitar, have been included as free bonuses within the bundle.

Videos by VICE

Some of the main highlights included in the bundle enable players to recreate the iconic sand-like floors of Bikini Bottom houses, making your Sims feel as if they’re right at home under the sea. There’s plenty of furniture to decorate your spaces that pay homage to the show, including wallpapers inspired by SpongeBob’s house, windows, doors, iconic paintings, seating, and even fun decorations such as plushies and a replica of the Krusty Krab.

If the example images shown in the store page for the bundle are anything to go by, there also appear to be some new SpongeBob-themed clothing items to dress your Sims up in. This appears to include a yellow shirt featuring SpongeBob’s face, blue pants featuring a SpongeBob design, matching blue pants featuring a Patrick Star design, a yellow shirt featuring a Patrick Star graphic, and a matching blue pants and shirt set featuring Sandy Cheeks.

However, the SpongeBob Square Pants Bikini Bottom Bundle for The Sims 4 is only available to purchase for a limited time. If fans want to snag these items for their gallery to use in the future, then they will need to have confirmed their purchases by March 3, 2026.