Spooky Black Joins A Group, Seems to Get a Budget From Somewhere, Releases Mad Video

Their names are Bob, Allan, Psymun, and Spook or – as you may know them – Bobby Raps, Allan Kingdom, Psymun and Spooky Black. As you can tell from the gentle shoulder massages and lakeside hang-out spot, these guys are great friends, maybe even the greatest, which is more than likely the reason they’ve decided to form a group together and hang-out more.

The crew have been about for a minute now (Spooky Black released two mixtapes this year and one of the tracks of the year in “Without You“, the rest have all worked with him and put out their own respesctive releases) and partnered up as The Stand4rd a few months ago.

Anyway they released their first video yesterday. Have a look:

This a step-up. The last Spooky Black video featured a Vaseline t-shirt and a few pixelated visuals; this one features faces made from trees and beautiful women who rise from the fog of dilapidated lakes. It also features the best skyline in music video history. Well done lads.

If you’re interested, they released a bunch of other songs over the past few months. Here’s one called “Tryna Fuck”.

