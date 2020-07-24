The Pandemic Made This Sports Commentator Turn to Narrating Live Porn For the Blind

Sports and sex have way more in common than you might think. Both borrow from the same terminologies, be it talking about bases or scoring. And both (usually) have a lot of sweating, spitting, shaking and swearing involved. And when it comes to live gigs, every moment counts for an audience waiting with bated breath for what comes next.

Which is kind of why this new collaboration makes perfect sense.

ImLive, a porn site which offers its users adult webcam experiences, launched ImLive4TheBlind, a website dedicated to filling the void in the blind community.

As the sports industry takes a massive hit due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, the cancellation of several sporting events have left live commentators struggling to search for employment. By penetrating the porn industry, this new campaign is a collision point that effectively uses the unpredictability and excitement of live sports to power live porn for the blind.

Porn, a business built on titillating imagery and emotions, remains an elusive industry for the blind community. Faced with a lack of options to turn to for a quick turn-on, blind people have spent years relying on reddit forums like r/gonewildaudio to satisfy their sexual desires. In the past, initiatives like Porn For The Blind and Pornhub’s “described video” category have tried to fill the gap by producing in-house audio porn to create more options.

The trend of audio porn continues to provide an intriguing avenue for the blind, and even those beyond the community. But since these mostly come in pre-recorded packages, there’s not much scope to mimic the heat and passion of a live cam experience. The need for inclusion of the blind becomes even more pressing as cam girls emerge as the leading stars of peoples’ quarantine fantasies.

“Narration of the experience by a live sports commentator differs from a voiceover artist doing audio porn purely because of the rhythm and cadence we use to describe what’s happening in real-time,” Sean Wheelock, one of the website’s commentators, tells VICE. Wheelock, a 46-year-old who has trained as a radio host since he was 18, feels his vast experience in hosting live sports like soccer and mixed martial arts helps him be as descriptive as possible with his live cam narration, ultimately allowing him to get more immersed in the unpredictability of what’s happening on-screen.

“When it’s scripted, you have to read and react, but here it’s about describing the person and the setting in real-time, at the same pace with which it’s happening, which makes it more plausible. There’s also those pauses that give the cam star space to express themselves.” Wheelock also stresses on the importance of not objectifying any cam girls by “job-shaming” sex workers.

“Using the phallus now, circling onto the vaginal lips, arching back on the bed, her vagina fully shaved, legs splayed for the camera, inserting the phallus,” drones Wheelock with a deadpan voice in one of the live cam sessions, as if casually commenting on soccer players passing around a ball. So far, Wheelock has hosted group sessions, but plans for individual videos are underway.

A typical live cam session on this site consists of Wheelock building up to the salacious stuff through expansive descriptions of the pornstar’s features and their every movement, interspersed with soft moans and seductive giggles from the cam entertainers. In an attempt to be utmost respectful, Wheelock substitutes terms like “boobs” for “breasts”, “ass” for “buttocks”, and “pussy” for “vagina”.

“I’m going with the baseline understanding of human anatomy, and talking about positions and body movements even blind people can identify with,” explains Wheelock when asked about how he describes visual aspects that a blind person may have never come across before. “So instead of talking about the technical details like colours or appearance, I’ll focus on actions that they are all familiar with.”

But given that he is smack in the middle of such an intimate experience, we asked him whether the weirdly voyeuristic experience ever gets awkward or even turning on.

“From all my experience as a commentator, my brain is wired in a way that is removed from the emotions of the experience,” he replies. He points out that even when he was hosting fights, he would often be incredibly friendly with the fighters, and regularly enjoy dinner or drinks with them. “But even if one of my friends wins the fight, I still can’t get excited while I’m on the job. I’m trained to bring in the same neutral perspective even when I’m commentating on live cam sessions surrounded by beautiful women.”

The porn industry has seen a creative renaissance amidst the pandemic, from viral coronavirus porn to cam girls giving long-distance couples tips for video call sex. Porn for the blind with a live sports commentator is yet another addition to the scoreboard, giving play-by-play action a whole new meaning.

