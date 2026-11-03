Spotify Could Soon Charge Fans Extra to Create AI Versions of Their Favorite Songs

In its latest AI-related move, Spotify will introduce yet another feature that no one asked for. A new tool allowing users to remix their favorite songs using generative AI will possibly roll out as soon as early 2027, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The streaming platform is reportedly aiming to release this new feature to users around February. Most likely to capitalize on next year’s Grammy Awards and take advantage of that time frame. But reports also indicate that Spotify is still struggling to obtain licensing agreements with the major record labels.

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More than that, Spotify is also making attempts to get artists comfortable with the whole idea. Without artist support and licensing agreements, this new tool could quickly tank. Additionally, Spotify users will be required to shell out an extra $5 per month to use the feature. Currently, reports indicate that it will be an additional subscription fee instead of an overall price increase.

Spotify Must Secure Licensing Agreements From Major labels Before AI-Powered Remix Tool Goes Live

Spotify first shopped this idea around in May 2026. At the time, there weren’t many solid details. Even now, there are many aspects of this new feature that are unclear. Most likely, the platform will announce further developments in the coming months.

According to the Financial Times report, Spotify has already reached agreements with Universal Music Group, independent licensing group Merlin, and French company Believe. Currently, they are working to obtain agreements with Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Spotify’s agreement with Merlin is especially worrying for independent labels. The network’s members span a wide variety of genres, with labels representing artists like Adele, Mac DeMarco, Mitski, Chance the Rapper, Bon Iver, Queens of the Stone Age, Pixies, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more.

Allegedly, artists will still be able to choose whether their music is available for use with the Spotify feature. Even if their label signs an agreement with the platform, the artists most likely have the final say. It looks like the fate of Spotify’s AI-powered remix tool is at the mercy of the artists, and the ranks of those who vehemently oppose generative AI in music is growing every day.

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