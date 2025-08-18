Spotify Criticism Is Louder Than Ever, But Will It Make A Real Difference This Time?

Every handful of years it seems like artists fall into a Spotify hate cycle. In recent years, streaming has monopolized music to a drastic degree, but Apple, YouTube, and Amazon Music platforms don’t seem to get the same hate that Spotify often does. Sure, there are issues with every platform, but what is it about Spotify that frequently inspires mass exodus?

In the past decade, artists have left Spotify in protest over royalties and frankly insulting payouts. Joanna Newsom removed her music in 2015 for this reason, and hasn’t returned (to this day her only song on the platform is “The Muppet Show Theme” from the 2011 Muppet movie). In 2014, Taylor Swift left over royalties as well, but returned in 2017 with her entire back catalogue to celebrate 1989 breaking 10 million sales.

Notably, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music in protest of Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2022, which aided in the spread of vaccine misinformation. They both returned in 2024, after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated that the platform doesn’t dictate what people put out, music or otherwise. Essentially, nothing came from their protest, or really any other protests.

The hate cycle often goes like this: Spotify introduces some sort of heinous new feature (AI music, ghost artists, ridiculously low payouts); artists get fed up and stage protests, often involving mass exodus; the media picks up the story for a while, Spotify users throw in their two cents, and people start looking for an alternative to the platform (but most people stay); Spotify barely acknowledges these protests, nothing changes, and eventually most of the artists return to the platform anyway. The cycle repeats every few years, and Spotify remains a toxic relationship that no one can seem to ever leave.

Now, however, the Spotify criticism is louder than ever. All thanks to Daniel Ek’s recent little $600 million investment in the German tech startup Helsing.

Billionaire CEO Daniel Ek is using Spotify money to invest in Ai military drone technology

Helsing, of which Ek is now the chairman, began in 2021 as a defense software company developing AI tech. Ek initially invested $100 million through his firm Prima Materia. Now, the firm is “doubling down” on Helsing’s funding, as Ek told Financial Times in June.

“The world is being tested in more ways than ever before. That has sped up the timeline [for Helsing’s financing],” he said. “There’s an enormous realization that it’s really now AI, mass and autonomy that is driving the new battlefield.”

Ek also made the implications clear specifically regarding the war in Ukraine, but also indicated that the technology would be crucial for “any conflict going forward.” As such, his investments are being heavily linked to the war in Gaza and the continuing Palestinian conflict.

When the news broke of Ek’s hefty investment in Helsing, several bands released statements announcing their departure from Spotify. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard was one, along with Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, Leah Senior, and David Bridie. Additionally, record label Kalahari Oyster Cult pulled their entire catalogue. Several other artists have left quietly.

One of those artists, Rae Amitay, vocalist for metal band Immortal Bird, spoke succinctly to the Chicago Reader about their decision to leave. “Everyone has their lines and their limits,” they said. “I just don’t like 40-year-old Megamind supervillains investing in AI weaponry.”

Spotify Backlash is nothing new, but will it stick this time?

In the past, many Spotify users have seemed content to shrug and say “What else is there?” when faced with the platform’s shady dealings. Personally, I put off switching to something else because Spotify has become so integrated into my lifestyle that altering the way I listen to music feels a little daunting. It’s been my ball and chain since 2017, what else is there?

This time, however, the outrage and criticism seem to have hit an all-time high. While Spotify seemed merely sketchy before, things have come to light that make the company look legitimately evil. And a lot of artists and listeners are not afraid to publicly say so.

However, will losing a handful of indie bands really change the way Spotify does business? According to MIDiA Research, this recent exodus isn’t going to tip the scales much. For smaller artists, Spotify doesn’t make up as much of their revenue. Not like it does for Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, global superstars with millions upon millions of listeners. It would take dozens of Taylor Swifts leaving the platform for any real change, but that impacts their revenue much more.

No immediate change, but a Hopeful future?

For bands like King Gizzard and Deerhoof, pulling their work from the platform is more of a moral and ethical decision than anything, which is commendable. Still, while the Spotify hate cycle seems doomed to repeat itself, this instance of public outcry may have shifted things for the future.

Now, other platforms need to pay attention. MIDiA posits that, when smaller acts leave streaming, it sets a precedent. These platforms become easier to separate from, and power then shifts from global superstars and streaming platforms to small indie bands exerting control over how their music is distributed. There’s a chance that the next generation of listeners won’t be as interested in the billionaire pop artists of today, and will spend their money and time with local scenes, physical media, and mid-sized fanbases.

Essentially, Spotify doesn’t seem to be going down any time soon, but that doesn’t mean all the protests are useless. With all that said, one question remains: who’s going to A Christmas Carol Daniel Ek this year?

Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images