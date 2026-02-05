Spotify’s Lyrics Translations Are Officially Here. Do They Work?

Spotify has offered real-time song lyrics translation since 2022, but the feature has been rolled out slowly in a drip-feed and is available only in certain markets. When Spotify announced it would bring the feature, in a limited way, to the US in November 2025, it seemed like a wider rollout was imminent.

Today, on February 4, 2026, Spotify made the full-blown rollout official. Real-time lyrics translation is now a global feature, no longer limited to certain markets. They’ve always tossed in a few other upgrades to the lyrics feature, too.

THe Spotify expansion

For those songs I know by heart, I don’t bother with viewing the lyrics. Who would? But there are many more songs that I’ve just discovered, or songs I’ve listened to forever but heard only as garbled lyrics that need verification (Pearl Jam, anyone?).

In such cases, I pull up the lyrics window, and it always takes just a bit of scrolling to reach it. Spotify’s change moves the lyrics window above the Now Playing section so that they’re easier to reach, with less scrolling. A minor change, but a welcome one.

Spotify Premium, at $12 per month for an individual plan, now lets users view lyrics for offline listening. You don’t have to download them separately; they come along automatically when you download a song. Free users still have to be connected to the internet or to a cellular network to see lyrics.

Spotify has always been a bit cagey with the number of markets in which it was testing the lyrics translation feature, saying even today that between 2022 and now it was in “25+ markets.”

“Translations will appear based on your device’s language, and you can easily switch back to the original lyrics at any time,” reads Spotify’s announcement. Unlike offline lyrics, even free users will have complete access to lyrics translation.