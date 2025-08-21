Spotify Is Giving Away 3 Months of Premium for Free. Rock On, Baby

Music and free shit go together like peanut butter and bananas. Spotify’s always got a week-long trial of Premium going on, but the big, green music (and audiobook and podcast…) streaming service has an awfully tempting offer right now for those who haven’t subscribed to Spotify’s Premium tier before: three free months for free.

Unfortunately for those of you who’ve subscribed to Spotify Premium in the past, the deal doesn’t apply to you. Even if you had Premium in the past but let your subscription lapse, you won’t be able to take advantage of the trial.

Only people who haven’t signed up for Premium are eligible for this deal, so it’s the diehard holdouts that Spotify seems to be gunning for. I guess this is one case in which being a procrastinator seems to pay off.

Spotify Is still the best music streaming service

I’ve reviewed music streaming services for a living for years. Even though their leads over one another ebb and flow like cars on a racetrack, and even swap places from time to time, certain services tend to stay in the lead (or, like Pandora, at the back).

Upgrading to Spotify Premium frees you from the advertisements, lets you download music for offline listening, and allows you to play whatever song you like whenever you like it. You can also select a higher quality of audio streaming compared to the free version.

Spotify pulls the needle off this record on September 22, 2025, so if you want to come in from the cheap seats and enjoy the music with these metaphorical backstage passes, do it before then.

You can cancel the trial whenever you like, and your card won’t be charged. If you decide that Spotify Premium is worth it, after all, once your three free months are up, Premium will renew at its normal price of $12 per month.