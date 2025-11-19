First Impressions of Trying Spotify’s New “Fewer Repeats” Shuffle Mode

So much better. Such was my immediate thought when trying out Spotify’s tweak to its shuffle mode. Count me among the people who’ve long complained that they were hearing the same songs on Spotify’s shuffle over and over.

When Spotify announced last week that it was adding a new default mode to shuffle called “Fewer Repeats,” I rejoiced. Now that I’ve had a week to test drive it, I’m confident in saying that this is the best update to Spotify I’ve experienced in years. You should double check and make sure that you have it turned on in your Spotify account, too.

how much better it is

Spotify defaults your shuffle settings to “fewer repeats,” so even if you do nothing, you’ll notice changes when you listen to shuffle. I did.

Right away, the Fewer Repeats version of shuffle mixed into my jazz playlist a few songs I can’t even remember hearing on all the previous hours of shuffle. It teed up Cascades by Oliver Nelson, followed by Right On by Boogaloo Joe Jones. I love Miles Davis, but I was getting sick of my shuffle mix being 40 percent Miles Davis, as it’d been for as long as I could remember.

Shifting over to my Millennium Rock playlist, it mixed in a much richer blend of more obscure bands from the 2000s among all the greatest radio hits. Fewer Repeats fed me a nice diet of Mr. Airplane Man, the Mooney Suzuki, and the Datsuns alongside the Black Keys and Audioslave.

Even though it turned out that for the past five years, Spotify’s shuffle algorithm was truly random, it never felt that way. As Spotify said last week in announcing the change, “The task wasn’t to make Shuffle less random, but to make it feel more fair and more fresh.”

Fewer Repeats does that by generating a few random playlists, and then downgrading songs that have been played recently. The playlist with the fewest downgraded songs gets picked as your shuffle playlist.

You can still select the old version of shuffle by going into your Spotify’s settings menu, scrolling down to “shuffle,” and clicking “standard” from the dropdown box. With how much better “Fewer Repeats” is, I’m not sure why you’d want to, though.