Spray Paint’s Video for ‘Do Less Thing’ Is Unashamedly Garage Rock

Depending on who you ask, garage rock is either the deadest horse in all of the land or the New Big Thing. Hundreds of bands come along and they all sound the same, but the special ones know their place and work well within their limits. Austin-based Spray Paint pull this off in their new video, “Do Less Thing.”

The video is a pastiche of old VHS recordings from the 80s and 90s, and the whole thing is the visual equivalent to the kid you grew up with who got all the cool hand-me-down clothes from his older brother, who was named Rex and spent his summers drinking in the quarry just outside of town. Last you heard Rex had a steady gig at the IHOP and a kid, so he’s doing OK. Anyway, check this out.

Listen to the band’s new album here.

