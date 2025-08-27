The Forecast Is High and Hazy With These THC Drink Powders

Cannabis-spiked treats don’t have to taste like cannabis anymore. With the Sprinkle THC Drink Mixes, you can dose yourself with THC and CBD without giving your drink a hempy aftertaste. It’s the function of fitness powders combined with the fun of THC mix-ins, all in a stormy style.

Drizzle or Downpour

With the Sprinkle Drink Mixes, you get a few options. There’s the Go and then the Chill. The former is made with fast-acting THC, while the latter contains THC and CBD for a more relaxing experience. You also get two very different dosing options.

The Extradose bulk containers contain 25mg THC (plus 25mg CBD in the Chill) per scoop. I’ve never heard of “extradosed” before, but it’s basically a new way of saying you’re about to macrodose yourself and meet god. For something more modest, Sprinkle also makes on-the-go packets, which contain 5mg THC/CBD.

The difference between 25mg and 5mg is major, but since these mixes come in powder form, you can easily customize your dosage. Taking a half scoop or less is no biggie. You get the option to have a little sprinkle or a complete downpour of THC.

Chasing Rainbows

The high from these drink mixes was right as rain, with a fast onset, but a slow and steady experience. Rather than a quick comeup and then a rapid downfall, the mixes created a smooth high that lasted several hours.

The difference between the Go and Chill experiences wasn’t staggering. With 25mg CBD in the Chill, it offered a calmer sensation, but still gave that euphoric and uplifted vibe. While 25mg THC is a lot, 25mg CBD is a mild dose of that cannabinoid. For me, the CBD just balances out the high, which is already lowkey to begin with.

Since the dosing with the powder can be freeform with the Go Bulk and Chill Bulk, I had some fun with it. I took about a 35mg dose at one point because I wanted to “make it rain,” if you will. It didn’t hit me as hard as I expected. The euphoria hits gently and continues to climb for two hours or so until it reaches a soft peak that patters out over another hour or two.

The easygoing structure of the high makes it suitable for beginners, and it’s more of a peaceful high than a trippy one. I stayed clear-headed enough to get some chores done, but felt that wavy and wonderful sensation. While the Chill powder was more relaxing, the Go powder didn’t elicit any anxious feelings or discomfort, offering a similarly simple and cozy feeling.

The body high takes center stage here, relieving muscle tension without making you feel tingly or extra floaty. While I’m not a get-high-and-go-workout kind of person, I know the Sprinkle powders are popular among those who love to meld a cannabis high to their runner’s high or manage muscle stiffness when working out. Not my vibe, but all the power to you jolly gym-goers.

Unflavored (For Real)

Flavored THC mixers are fun, but can also be limiting. Many “unflavored” mix-ins have barely-there flavors that can be masked by other drinks. However, in plain water, most are still noticeable and create a slight aftertaste. Sprinkle seems to have cracked the code on the unflavored front. The powder is genuinely flavorless. I mixed it into plain water — a lot, like almost two full scoops into less than eight ounces — and could not taste it. Magic.

It takes some time to fully blend the powder into water. I had to shake the drink constantly for three or so minutes for it to be fully blended, and even then, it makes the water a little cloudy. But compared to other unflavored options, it was the most discreet and almost completely disappeared. The powders are my top pick if you want a mix-in that’s truly, genuinely, for-realsies flavorless and colorless.

The white powder dissolves into the liquid, but there are small flecks of brownish, greenish, cream-coloredish thingies that do not dissolve. They sort of just float around in the drink. I know that sounds iffy, but I promise they’re hardly noticeable when you’re sipping the beverage. I have to mention it so none of you are caught off guard. And I did check with Sprinkle, and they confirmed it’s part of the formula, not a storage issue or something. The nano particles can sometimes segment together, so nothing to be alarmed about, guys!

Fitness Meets Rainfall

I adore the whole rainy umbrella aesthetic Sprinkle has going on. The bulk containers look like something a gym bro would keep a closet full of, but the charming rain theme gives these a calmer aesthetic that clues you into the cannabis aspect. The to-go packets specifically feel more playful and relaxed. If anything, I wish they leaned even more into the rainy theme because it’s distinct and suits the product well.

When it comes to being discreet, the Go Powder Packets and Chill Powder Packets are brilliant. They’re tiny and can be dumped into a drink in the blink of an eye, and stirred around before anyone even realizes you’re spiking your bevvie. While the bigass Extradosed containers are certainly not as discreet or portable, they do make the self-dosing easy and offer compact storage for a boatload of THC.

A Price That Won’t Rain on Your Parade

Usually I break down the value for you, but Sprinkle has beaten me to the punch. On their site, the cost per serving is plainly laid out. At its cheapest, you get 5mg Delta-9 THC for just 75¢. 75¢!!!! That’s a cheap freakin’ high. That’s the price for the 1,000mg container of Extradosed powder. The to-go packets are about $2.50 per serving, and the 500mg containers are closer to 90¢ a serving.

With the to-go packets, you’re for sure paying for the convenience and extra packaging, which is fair. If you want the biggest bang for your buck, get the 1,000mg bulk container and sign up for the subscribe and save, which cuts the price per serving all the way down to 60¢. Just put your powder into a tiny container if you need a portable high.

Get High, Come Rain or Shine

Turning THC into an unflavored product is no easy feat. Cannabis has a strong and distinct taste, which anyone who’s made homemade edibles probably knows. With the nano THC particles, Sprinkle has created a seriously tasteless product that can be mixed into anything. I haven’t experimented heavily with it yet, but I imagine it can also work its way into foods, like soup or milkshakes. I’m planning on shaking it into milk to see if I can make stoner mashed potatoes. The Sprinkle THC Drink Mixes’ potential is endless, so keep a packet on you for a rainy (or sunny) day.

