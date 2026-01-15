Sprouts Begins Carrying THC Drinks Despite Looming Federal Ban 

Sprouts Farmers Markets in Texas and Florida are now carrying THC drinks–despite an upcoming federal ban set to wipe them out soon. The move to carry these popular alcohol alternatives comes just a couple months after Trump signed off on a federal bill that would ban almost all hemp-derived THC products–including these drinks–later this year.

The chain confirmed to Supermarket News that it will carry THC beverages in about 115 stores across Texas and Florida, with popular brands like Cann, Delta, High Pour, Magic Cactus, Nectar, Wynk, Howdy, and Nowadays.

If you’re scratching your head wondering why, let me stop you right there. Few things make sense when it comes to weed right now. I’ve spent the last few months explaining that the hemp ban is on its way, but it might not even be enforceable. Meanwhile, Trump signed off an executive order reclassifying cannabis to a less regulated substance and acknowledging its medical benefits. It even included a provision to provide CBD to seniors under Medicare. So, we’re banning some products and providing others under Medicare–all from the same plant. Make it make sense!

Regardless of the interesting timing, the store, which is known to cater to those with alternative diets, clearly sees the potential for THC-based alcohol alternatives. The timing couldn’t be more appropriate, as Dry January participants reach for alternatives that can still offer a buzz.

In a LinkedIn post shared after the announcement, Jake Bullock, founder of THC drink company Cann, said, “It is clear that consumers now more than ever want alternative adult beverage options as they prioritize making healthy decisions in their lives. These wellness consumers are already shopping at Sprouts and now can easily add a pack of Cann to their cart.”

While Sprouts has joined a number of other retailers across the country in stocking THC drinks, the future of these products is in limbo right now. Trump signed off on a congressional bill that reopened the government after an agonizingly long shutdown period. Tucked in the bill was language to ban just about all hemp-derived THC products on the market, effectively killing a $28 billion market and putting more than 300,000 jobs on the chopping block.

We’re in a bit of a “will they won’t they” moment as the ban draws nearer. Congress’ own think tank doesn’t know if they can enforce the ban, issuing a report last year that said, “it remains unclear if and how federal law enforcement will enforce the new prohibitions when the new definition goes into effect.”

So now we wait. Even better, we drink.

