SPYCC & INF Steam It Up on Unreleased B-Side ‘Dripping’

“Drippin” pairs some of New Zealand’s keenest young rappers SPYCC & INF with Reggie Hampton, as they slather across a beat, courtesy of instrumental wizard (and TDE multi-production credit holder) SmokeyGotBeatz, that wouldn’t sound out of place on an early Ludacris tape.

The track is a leftover from SWIDT vs Everybody, an album that was released earlier this year and that features all members of SWIDT as well as verses from J Rock, MC Eiht, Hit Boy and Kendrick Lamar.

“‘Drippin’ was one of those tunes that just came together organically,” explains SPYCC. “We were all at the studio one night and Smokey was just skimming through some old beats. As soon as this beat dropped, it was a wrap g. We had the song done within a couple of hours. Shout out to the American Psycho bedroom scene for inspiring the hook tho. Even though this cut didn’t make the SmokeyGotBeatz presents SWIDT vs EVERYBODY album, we always rated it and knew we’d drop it sooner or later.”

Nov 21 – 27 is NOISEY New Zealand Hip-Hop Week. Head here for more NZ hip-hop content.

