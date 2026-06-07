Spyro: A Realm Beyond Revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

An iconic hero is returning next spring when Spyro: A Realm Beyond releases for consoles and PC.

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Another platforming icon is returning next year with Spyro taking on a brand-new adventure. Spyro: A Realm Beyond was confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase and the upcoming title is scheduled to release in spring 2027.

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The trailer is mostly cinematic, but does offer a little preview of gameplay footage towards the end as Spryo soars through the air. The footage provides a glimpse at a fantastical new world, and a look at Spyro’s character redesign for the modern era.

The team that restored Spyro’s legacy for Spyro Reignited Trilogy is back, and with a whole new level of freedom to build the Spyro game they want.

“Visually, we’ve made some subtle changes to suggest he’s grown since the last we saw him – most notably, we’ve enhanced his wingspan so that he can be much more capable in flight. But this is absolutely the same Spyro you know and love, and that’s why we’re so thrilled to have Tom Kenny back to voice him! Tom’s performance delivers the plucky youthful courage that is such an important aspect of Spyro’s personality.”

Take flight on a brand-new adventure through a strange and wondrous realm. When Spyro finds himself stranded, his journey to discover a way home is interrupted by the arrival of a vicious invading force known as the Scavs. Spyro must make new allies and rise to protect this realm before it’s changed forever. Feel the freedom of flight as you soar above vibrant landscapes, weave between treetops, dive off massive landmarks and wing your way through this new realm in Spyro’s boldest evolution yet. Carve your path through the skies and chain together dives, climbs and tight turns as you navigate the world your way. Crafted by Toys For Bob, this is a new evolution of Spyro, built to send the purple dragon soaring higher than ever before.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Spyro: A Realm Beyond and lots of other reveals and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond is coming to XBOX Series X|S and XBOX on PC as an XBOX Play Anywhere title and with XBOX Game Pass in spring 2027.