Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII' remake and 'Avengers.'

The early months of 2020 are pretty rough when it comes to new game releases, but one of the big promises on the horizon was the arrival of the first installment in the much-anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake. Square Enix, however, announced Final Fantasy VII (part one?) would be delayed from March 3 to April 10. Separately, the company’s other big release for the year, Marvel’s Avengers, is moving more substantially, from May 15 to September 4.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII remake,” said Final Fantasy VII producer Yosinori Kitasu in a blog post, “and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Avengers.

