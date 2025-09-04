Square Enix Reveals Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2 Performance Specs

Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2 performance specs. Following months of poorly run ports on the new Nintendo console, players will finally get a JRPG with excellent FPS and resolution.

Is Octopath Traveler 0 60FPS on Switch 2?

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix has blessed us, JRPG fans, with great news. According to a recent update to the game’s Japanese site, the developer has revealed that Octopath Traveler 0 will run at 1080p and 60FPS on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you are thinking: So what, isn’t that the bare minimum? Well, apparently not, as many recent ports on the Switch 2 have been locked to 30 FPS and don’t even reach 1080p resolution.

And if you are also thinking that 2D pixel art-style games should easily hit 60 FPS, that has also not been the case for many Switch 2 games lately. For example, the excellent NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound recently launched at 30 FPS despite having higher frames on every other platform. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has the opposite problem, as its resolution is locked to 720p on Switch 2 and looks really bad.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Also, Octopath Traveler 0’s incredible HD-2D engine is deceptively complex. Specifically, its detailed shadows and lighting can actually be a big power drain on hardware. So to see Square Enix able to get Octopath Traveler 0 running at 1080p 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2 is incredible news. Given how many ports have recently struggled to hit that performance on the Nintendo handheld, it’s kind of a miracle.

Octopath Traveler 0 Performance Specs

Screenshot: Square Enix

Although I will be playing Octopath Traveler 0 on Nintendo Switch 2, the game is also releasing on several other consoles as well. According to Square Enix, the new RPG will reach an eye-popping 4K resolution and 120FPS on the PS5. So depending on which platform you game on, you will have quite a few options.

For your convenience, here is a list of all the Octopath Traveler 0 performance specs on each console or platform:

Platform FPS Resolution Town-Building Limits Switch 2 60FPS 1080p 400 Nintendo Switch 30FPS 720p 250 PS5 60 to 120FPS 1080p to 4k 500 Xbox Series X 60 to 120FPS 1080p to 4k 500 PS4 60FPS 1080p 400 Xbox Series S 60 to 120FPS 1080p 500 PC 30, 60, 120FPS 1080p to 4K (Or whatever display you have) 500

Screenshot: Square Enix

Interestingly, the new Octopath Traveler 0 town-building feature will change depending on which device you play on. While the maximum number of buildings you can create is 500, thankfully the Switch 2 still manages to hit 400. I mean, 100 less might seem disappointing at first, but on the original Nintendo Switch it’s capped at just 250.

So yeah, it could be a lot worse. It should also be pointed out that the Square Enix site doesn’t clarify whether the Switch 2 specs are for docked or handheld. Hopefully it’s the latter, as I tend to play all my games in portable mode. With so many ports struggling on Nintendo’s new console this year, Octopath Traveler 0’s Switch 2 performance is welcome news.