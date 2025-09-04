VICE
Square Enix Reveals Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2 Performance Specs

Square Enix has revealed whether Octopath Traveler 0 will run at 60FPS or not on the Nintendo Switch 2 portable console.

Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler 0 Switch 2 performance specs. Following months of poorly run ports on the new Nintendo console, players will finally get a JRPG with excellent FPS and resolution.

Is Octopath Traveler 0 60FPS on Switch 2?

Octopath Traveler 0 Artwork
Square Enix has blessed us, JRPG fans, with great news. According to a recent update to the game’s Japanese site, the developer has revealed that Octopath Traveler 0 will run at 1080p and 60FPS on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you are thinking: So what, isn’t that the bare minimum? Well, apparently not, as many recent ports on the Switch 2 have been locked to 30 FPS and don’t even reach 1080p resolution.

And if you are also thinking that 2D pixel art-style games should easily hit 60 FPS, that has also not been the case for many Switch 2 games lately. For example, the excellent NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound recently launched at 30 FPS despite having higher frames on every other platform. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has the opposite problem, as its resolution is locked to 720p on Switch 2 and looks really bad.

Octopath Traveler Gameplay Trailer
Also, Octopath Traveler 0’s incredible HD-2D engine is deceptively complex. Specifically, its detailed shadows and lighting can actually be a big power drain on hardware. So to see Square Enix able to get Octopath Traveler 0 running at 1080p 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2 is incredible news. Given how many ports have recently struggled to hit that performance on the Nintendo handheld, it’s kind of a miracle.

Octopath Traveler 0 Performance Specs

Octopath Traveler 0 Box Art
Although I will be playing Octopath Traveler 0 on Nintendo Switch 2, the game is also releasing on several other consoles as well. According to Square Enix, the new RPG will reach an eye-popping 4K resolution and 120FPS on the PS5. So depending on which platform you game on, you will have quite a few options.

For your convenience, here is a list of all the Octopath Traveler 0 performance specs on each console or platform:

PlatformFPSResolutionTown-Building Limits
Switch 260FPS1080p400
Nintendo Switch30FPS720p250
PS560 to 120FPS1080p to 4k500
Xbox Series X60 to 120FPS1080p to 4k500
PS460FPS1080p400
Xbox Series S60 to 120FPS1080p500
PC30, 60, 120FPS1080p to 4K (Or whatever display you have)500
Town-Building
Interestingly, the new Octopath Traveler 0 town-building feature will change depending on which device you play on. While the maximum number of buildings you can create is 500, thankfully the Switch 2 still manages to hit 400. I mean, 100 less might seem disappointing at first, but on the original Nintendo Switch it’s capped at just 250.

So yeah, it could be a lot worse. It should also be pointed out that the Square Enix site doesn’t clarify whether the Switch 2 specs are for docked or handheld. Hopefully it’s the latter, as I tend to play all my games in portable mode. With so many ports struggling on Nintendo’s new console this year, Octopath Traveler 0’s Switch 2 performance is welcome news.

