Square Enix Says 90% of Its Game Sales Are Now Digital

Square Enix has revealed that 90% of its game sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were digital. That means physical copies accounted for only 10% of sales across franchises such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Octopath Traveler.

Physical Games Accounted for Just 10% of Square Enix Sales

Screenshot: Square Enix

In another disappointing blow to physical game media, Square Enix has revealed that 90.1% of its game sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were digital. The surprising results were revealed in the publisher’s latest financial report to investors.

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Here is a breakdown of Square Enix game sales from April 1 to June 30, 2026:

Download (Digital) unit sales : 6.65 million (90.1%)

: 6.65 million (90.1%) Packaged (Physical) unit sales: 730,000 (9.9%)

While physical game sales have been declining for the last five years, many publishers have reported exponential growth of players adopting digital in 2025. For example, Capcom recently revealed that only 6.7% of its game sales over the past year were physical. Considering Capcom released Resident Evil Requiem and other key titles from their portfolio during that period, that is also a pretty abysmal number for physical game sales.

Screenshot: Capcom

Despite its sinking player base, Square Enix confirmed that it will continue supporting physical editions for the time being. For example, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster will receive a physical Switch 2 version on August 27, 2026.

Square Enix Confirms Its Upcoming Game Lineup

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix also confirmed its upcoming game lineup, including several titles arriving in late 2026 and early 2027. Before you ask, no, a has still not been announced. Here is everything coming from Square Enix over the next 12 months:

Dragon Quest XI S Switch 2 – September 24

– September 24 Kingdom Hearts Collection – October 8

– October 8 Final Fantasy Resonance – October 22

– October 22 Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World – December 3

– December 3 Final Fantasy VII Revelation – Spring 2027

– Spring 2027 Kingdom Hearts 4 – TBA

– TBA Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams – TBA

That’s a pretty stacked lineup for JRPG fans, even without release dates for Kingdom Hearts 4 and Dragon Quest XII. My personal most anticipated game of the year is Final Fantasy Resonance, Square Enix’s first HD-2D Final Fantasy title featuring heroes from throughout the series’ 38-year history.

On the plus side, Square Enix also reported a 32% sales jump in their financial report. Their strong growth was attributed to their popular HD-2D game sales such as the excellent The Adventures of Elliot and their MMO FFXIV, which recently announced its Evercold expansion coming in early 2027.