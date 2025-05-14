Square Enix Shares Update on ‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ After Canceling ‘Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link’

Square Enix has given its first update on Kingdom Hearts 4 since revealing it over three years ago. Unfortunately, the exciting news comes in the wake of Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link being canceled. Work on the mobile title was officially discontinued after being in development since 2019.

Kingdom Hearts fans have been patiently waiting for the franchise’s return for over half a decade now. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true: Kingdom Hearts 3 was released six years ago, in 2019. So any update—no matter how small—about the Disney spinoff series is always exciting. Fortunately, Square Enix has finally shared an update on the development of Kingdom Hearts 4 since it was announced in 2022.

“The Kingdom Hearts series will continue. We are hard at work on Kingdom Hearts 4, and hope you’ll continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates.” Admittedly, this update is on the shorter side. However, some fans had grown concerned about the future of the series, given the recent news that Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link had been canceled despite being in development for years.

Originally announced in 2022 during the Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary event, Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link was officially canceled on May 13. According to Square Enix, the decision to discontinue the project came down to the challenges of offering a live-service experience that would keep players engaged for years. Interestingly, Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link had several closed beta tests on iOS and Android devices, so its cancellation came as a shock to some players who assumed it was far along in development.

‘Kingdom Hearts-Missing Link’ Cancellation

Obviously, any game cancelation is a sad thing—especially considering the hard work that developers put into it. Square Enix has some of the most talented and passionate developers in the industry. However, the game’s composer, Yoko Shimomura, took to social media to react to the unfortunate news.

“I have some unfortunate news to share. Development of “KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link” has been discontinued. I participated in the beta test myself and was looking forward to the release. I hope that one day the songs I wrote for this project will reach your ears again.” As a massive fan of her work, I hope we get to hear these songs eventually in the future. Even if they are released digitally or as a part of a compilation.

Yoko Shimomura is one of the most prolific composers in the industry, having written music for Super Mario RPG, Parasite Eve, Legend of Mana, Xenoblade Chronicles, and of course, Kingdom Hearts. Still, it’s not all doom and gloom, as fans have been assured that Kingdom Hearts 4 is not only still in development, but that progress on the game is well underway.