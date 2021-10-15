OK, Fine: Here’s What You Need for a ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costume

In case you’ve been living under a box full of dildos, the dystopian Korean series Squid Game has captured the imaginations of millions on Netflix—and not just because it found a way to make the wealth gap even scarier, and tug-of-war even more stressful for those of us who have repressed playground trauma. No, Squid Game slaps because every character is kind of… turning a look? Have you seen those jumpsuits?? That massive, murderous doll in a siq cottagecore ‘fit? We stan, and now, with a personal or group Squid Game Halloween costume, you can show everyone that you have your finger on the pulse of pop culture. Enjoy.

Don't hate the player…

… Hate the (squid) game. This is such an easy and practical costume, since everyone will know who you’re supposed to be, and you’ll be warm when you’re standing outside the club trying not to puke while rolling absolute balls out trick-or-treating. Plus, pockets, amirite? Finish the look with a blue-collar (literally) T-shirt from Champion—which would look sick on its own—and a pair of classic, timeless slip-on Vans.

A different kind of Soulja Boy

The pros? No one will be able to tell you’re furiously grinding your teeth underneath your fencing mask. The cons? Nothing at all. Also, if you’re looking for a more comfortable option that still does Squid Game justice, grab the mask and a pink crewneck-sweatpants combo, pair it all with some black boots, and enjoy your excuse to wear a sweatsuit out on the town.

You’ve got big front man energy

Spooky? Check. Protected from the elements and spilled cans of beer? Check. For an easy and affordable H-Ween nod to the show, get the Front Man’s iconic mask and hooded duster—in this case, a rain poncho. This is perfect, since a) you’ll be anonymous, and b) if it rains, you’re set. (Plus, everyone needs good rain gear.) Add some black sweats and boots and voila.

Oh, and doing this as a group costume? Squid goals.

