Squirrel Invades Court 5 at US Open, Might Have Rabies

Days at the US Open can be long. Like, long enough that even animals know you’re interrupting a natural process.

So bored AF, this squirrel decided to reclaim Queens. A bunch of stupid idiots (aka humans) decided that it was the squirrel who was interrupting the game—”that’s the most this crowd has cheered all match,” said one announcer—and acted like they wanted it gone. The squirrel was having none of that, so it launched into the stands to teach them a lesson. Top of the food chain, my ass. Squirrel got them runnin.

Videos by VICE

See full video here, at ESPN.