Squirtle Uses LEAK: The Pokemon MMO Rumors

Pokemon has been shifting from its usual formula. After years of Nintendo being accused of making the same game over and over, Pokemon Go popped up to enthrall children and adults who enjoy a good ol’ burst of nostalgia! Then, Pokemon Sword and Shield stepped into an open world to the delight of many (myself included).

Arceus embraced the action RPG subgenre, turning Pokémon into something resembling long-form fanfiction where Pokémon are sick and tired of being things to be captured and openly attack trainers who bother them! …Without the “dying horribly” part that usually underpins fan-curated stories. It turns out Game Freak may have another major shift planned for the franchise if we’re to believe the deluge of leaks emerging online.

Courtesy of Centro LEAKS on X (formerly Twitter), we may be in for some absolute insanity in Pokemon‘s future. Now, things may be a little disjointed because, you know, social media leaks. But I’ll do my best to wade through the chaos for y’all. It’s going to be a ride because the leaks are ongoing as I type this. I caution everyone to take this with a grain of salt for now. If nothing else, at least we’ll have fun with it!

a Pokemon mmo may be on the horizon

So, our saga begins three hours from when I started writing this piece. Centro, in all caps, simply posted: “MASSIVE GAME FREAK LEAK HAPPENING. GEN 10 AND NEW MULTIPLAYER POKÉMON GAME DEVELOPED BY GAME FREAK. Gaia codename of Gen 10.” The first comment under the post that made me laugh is by Centro yet again: “Oh boy it’s happening.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

The following information is scattered as Centro “confirms” things and then says, “Wait, no. That’s incorrect/wrong.” So, here, I’ll compile the “pertinent” tidbits.

Apparently, the Switch 2 has the codename of “Ounce.”

“Gaia” — a codename for the 10th Generation of Pokemon — is being developed for the Switch 2.

Gaia will have two versions: “N” and “K.”

Gaia’s going to be on both “Switch 1” and “Switch 2.”

Then, Centro lost their mind about some files that were interpreted as a Pokemon MMO being in development.

Which Centro then followed up by saying, “Oops, never mind — it’s not an MMO.” Which definitely doesn’t make this article clickbait-adjacent!

Then the codename “SYNAPSE” entered the fray. Which is slated to be a “multiplayer/battle-focused game.”

Oh, but wait. Two hours later, Centro clarified that “no no no, I’m sorry. The files don’t point to Synapse at all. It’s actually a… Splatoon-esque Pokemon game?”

The rest, so far, is just “leaked” screenshots and chaotic X comments. If the destination ends up yielding nothing of substance, at least the journey was exciting!