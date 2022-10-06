Get 15% Off Everything at SSENSE, Including That Jacket You’ve Been Eyeing

Catch the recent fashion week runway shows? Nah? Alright, well we’ll sum it up with all of the important details: 1) Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her on the runway and it was wild; 2) Balenciaga’s intrusive thoughts won when it held its runway show in the trenches of a giant mud pit (also Kanye opened… we won’t get into that); and 3) the looks were FIIIIIREEEEEEEEEE, y’all. After our long national athleisurewear nightmare, it’s time to have fun again. Think bold looks, big shapes, and fearless accessorizing.
Luckily, SSENSE is where we go to find stuff that makes our eyeballs do the Charleston–and if our farmer’s almanac is correct (as if it wouldn’t be), SSENSE is having its fall/winter designer sale right now, which means all your streetwear needs, from Post Malone-ordained camo to shaggy (kinda scary) Rick Owens boots; men’s apparel and women’s clothing and accessories (plus ultra-chic home goods), are 15% off when you use the promo code FW2022. Head on over to SSENSE’s site to use the heck out of that promo code now through October 10; here are some of our top picks for the best ways to ball out your fall/winter 2022 wardrobe.
For Men
Levi’s denim jackets defy time, space, and gender; they look good brand-new, vintage, or stolen from an ex. This one’s the perfect fall-to-winter transitional piece because it’s reversible, y’all; wear it with that gorgeous indigo-wash denim facing the world, and you’ll enjoy a cozy fleece interior, or flip it inside out to show a gorpier side of its fuzzy, multicolored sherpa lining.
When you’re “trouser”-curious but still an actually cool human being
Pants: There’s a whole world out there, and it can be tough to know where to start (or where to go) when you need to diversify your selection of… bottoms? Whatever you wanna call them. These brown corduroy trousers from Dime are the perfect coffee-shop-by-morning, skate-park-by-dusk, bougie-sushi-spot-by-night transitional pair of trousers; they’ll look equally fly with your old Soundgarden tee as with a smart button-up.
The official pant of Bushwick
We love Carharrt WIP because their stuff is part-streetwear, part-workwear, not to mention affordable and durable. The brand’s Master Trousers are the perfect compromise between straight-leg, skinny, and skateboard socialist, and they’re great everyday pants that you can pair with a button-up and bolo on top when you wanna dress them up.
Camo is a neutral
If you haven’t yet scoped Moose Knuckles’ recent collab with Post Malone, let it be known that it’s the cozy, RealTree-cool camo dream streetwear of the season. Scoop these fleeces (and their matching pants) now before they sell out (which they will), and you won’t be sweating and combing desperately through Grailed in a month or two. Posty truly does the mosty.
Full house!!! [spills gin and tonic all over the poker table]
We’ve decided our 2022-2023 look is “guy who is about to get kicked out of a casino for winning a suspiciously large amount of money despite looking like Guy Fieri,” and Wacko Maria just gets it. So Nic Cage [chef’s kiss].
Salivating at the thought of a Stone Island discount?
You’ve come to the right place. Stone Island’s stuff is slick and often oppressively pricey, but we’re talking 15 percent off this everyday long-sleeve. Fear not, it does have the cool little patch on the arm so everyone will know it’s Stone Island.
It’s a great time to stock up on sneakers
SSENSE’s vast sneaker selection is not to be slept on, so use that 15% off wisely and grab Air Jordans or sleek Solomons in autumnal orange. The site has everything from Vans to Yeezys, so peruse away.
Enter the Matrix with a new pair of shades
We’ve been eyeing these futuristic Dries Van Noten wrap shades forever, so it’s the perfect time to score them for over $50 off.
For Women
Even cowgirls get the blues
Sure, you can shop SSENSE’s superb selection of Levi’s, RE/DONE, and other premium denim lines, or you can go full
SSENSE VIBES by taking a little more of a risk and picking up Y/Project’s ridiculously cool cowboy-boot paneled jeans.
The winter jacket that does it all
Korean label TheOpen Product’s makes gorgeous knits and updated classics, and has mastered the art of coziness. So as we sink deeper into cuffing season, we’re going to need a fuzzy, reversible coat like this one (which is exclusive to SSENSE) for a modern Penny Lane vibe.
Big cigar-boss energy
Everyone needs a long, comfy, thick, robe in which to slip into post-bath and in which to lay around your home smoking imaginary cigars and bossing around your hypothetical minions (even if, in actuality, you’re just watching Industry on the sofa with your cat).
Croc platform sandals
Need we say more?
Athleisurewear that you’ll want to wear out
Nike’s Tech Fleece is warm, but lightweight; wear it to the gym, wear it to a three-Bloody-Mary brunch, or wear it to a funeral. Black on black forever.
Just saying
When you know, you know, and the world should know, too.
Docs never quit
Not that we need to extol the virtues of Dr Martens—we’re sure you know they’re iconic, durable, go-with-everything shoes—but these oxfords are the perfect blend between punk-rock stomper and office-friendly loafer.
For Whomever
The GOAT of fancy hand soaps
Aesop’s truly iconic Hand Wash needs no introduction—it’s an amazing-smelling bathroom flex, and we all know it. But we do need a refill.
It’s martini time
In case you’ve been living in an underground worm den (we’re jealous!), martinis are very much back (despite the hangovers we’re all suffering through as a result)—and honestly, with the holidays just around the corner, these are the perfect gift for your friend who loves winking when they order theirs extra-dirty.
The “it” coffee maker
Alessi’s kitchenwares are so chic, we can’t believe that they also work incredibly well. Who needs an art history degree when you can just put the Pulcina on your countertop?
The big art book that you should always leave on display (unless your parents come over)
The GOAT of homoerotic pencil work and watercolors, Tom of Finland and his big, hard, long coffee-table book are waiting to be brought home with you.
Keep on truckin’
The perfect candle for your friend who cried when Dead & Co. announced this would be their final tour—and, as a bonus, it smells super-good.
Browse. Buy. Be the envy of the park/barbecue/discotheque. Head over to SSENSE and flex that promo code—just a reminder, it’s FW2022. Cheers!
