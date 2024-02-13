The Best Stuff From SSENSE’s Massive Winter Sale (Up to 70% Off)

Sorry to burst your bubble, bucko, but we’re now in the ninth inning (some would even say the tenth inning) of holiday shopping. Yes, the deals are still bubbling, but we both know that you may need to upgrade some stuff in your warm-weather closet. Thankfully, SSENSE, one of the most epic designer fashion and streetwear slingers in the game, is still in the throes of its ridiculously huge winter sale, with new price drops and deals of up to 70% off on the dopest designer goods, from Carhartt W.I.P. and Versace to Levi’s, Diesel, and so many more iconic brands it wouldn’t be a good use of our time to list them here—just go to SSENSE’s site already.

There are hundreds upon hundreds of pages to indulge in across the women’s and men’s sale, and we know you’re a busy bee—that’s why we rolled up our sleeves to do the sleuthing for you. We’ve emerged with everything from vibey sneakers and the perfect bodega-run shorts to sexy designer plates and other highly unique home wares. So, crack your fingers, moisten up that credit card, and let’s get you the best bling for your buck at the SSENSE’s big winter sale.

The best men’s picks from the SSENSE sale

Ever since Carhartt was founded 133 years ago, it has never ceased to slap with its über-durable denim, jackets, beanies, and more skatepark-friendly wares. And the brand’s high-fashion sub-label, Carhartt W.I.P. gets to have even more fun toying with its traditional workwear materials and silhouettes. Grab this cozy signature-brown jacket for 40% off, or score some comfy black trousers for 55% off.

Another great find in SSENSE’s sale section: The North Face’s monochrome, black fleece zip-up jacket at 27% off, which will layer well under virtually anything (or be the perfect winter ‘fit for SoCal people):

There are hundreds of styles of sunglasses on sale, including these Retrosuperfuture shades for 53% off and this ridiculously sick Balenciaga pair for 63% off.

Pick up garment-dyed French terry Stone Island sweats and an array of steezy pieces from Our Legacy.

In the men’s section but definitely unisex: this Marni tote that looks like a basketball jersey. We’re obsessed, and it’s a whopping 70% off.

Yes, it’s very much winter, but a pair of all-season shorts is a must, from retro athletic micro-shorts to this cyberpunk pair from Rick Owens for 50% off—keep them in your gym bag or take them on your Caribbean spring break vacay; they’ll look great with a few gold chains and a Cameron Poe-esque white tank top.

Can’t go wrong with classic Levi’s 501s for 61% off (just $41 right now).

The sneaker sale section has choice finds of all kinds, from these classic white Reeboks for 36% off to bright red Salomon sneakers for 28% off.

The best women’s picks from the SSENSE sale

Let’s start off with these bangers: an op-art polka dot Jean Paul Gaultier top and a futuristic Diesel tube top, both for under $200.

Cool-kid designers like Bode and Acne Studios are on serious, sale, too, so save big on this carnival-inspired shirt (49% off) and a glow-in-the-dark sweatshirt that looks very black metal but also very expensive (they don’t have to know you copped it for 45% off).

Baby, it’s cold outside. In fact, it’s snowing in NYC as we continue to rip through the best of SSENSE’s discounted winter jawns. Save hundreds on puffers from brands such as Isabel Marant and Girlfriend Collective, and don’t miss the scarf offerings from Acne Studios and ERL, which has a charming, Midwestern leaf pile-esque scarf for 80% off.

80There’s loads of hot-girl brand Miaou in the sale section, including corsets, going-out tops, and Y2K-inspired pants, but this cyberpunk dragon T-shirt caught our eye (happy Lunar New Year!). Similarly, the brand’s dragon-embellished skirt would look great with a black turtleneck and knee-high boots.

Top pants selects: Agolde’s stovepipe-style Lana jeans; Ganni’s cargo pants; Levi’s ribcage jeans in a classic blue wash.

Tons of handbags have massive markdowns, from tons of brands including MM6 Maison Margiela, A.P.C., and Praying.

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, so why not treat yourself (or your boo) to some of Vivienne Westwood’s iconic jewelry while it’s on sale?

If you’ve been mustering up the confidence to wear leather pants but you’ve been waiting for the right pair to come along, this is your sign, baby. Hot denim brand du jour AGOLDE makes these perfect, high-waisted, straight-leg, waist-snatching recycled leather trousers, and they’re 65% off right now.

The deals on women’s footwear are wild, but two highlights include these huge discounts on Doc Marten’s iconic boots and the Japanese brand Togo Pulla’s blinged-out slip-ons.

The best home goods and pet stuff

Pet brands are looking pretty swanky these days, and we’re here for it. Treat your best (quadrupedal) friend to a slick army-green rain jacket from Sunnei for 60% off, or this slick red raincoat from Stutterheim for 30% off.

Been eyeing a Theragun? The miniature massager from Therabody is 30% off right now at SSENSE, and ready to make you feel alive.

These candles have transcended their waxy exoskeletons to become conversation pieces for your home or party tablescape. The Black Shadow candle by Hannah Jewett is 43% off and very Enyacore-meets-Y2K-rAwR. Sunnei’s Yellow BBPR candle is 55% off, and the spitting image of the Torre Velasca.

There are also some beautiful glassware and trinket dishes on sale, including this technicolor dish for your keys/rings/greens from Chloé, and a pair of graphic yellow ceramic cups from Carne Bollente that will make your morning juice that much more enjoyable.

Do we absolutely need a semi-inflatable, postmodern chair for our home? Or an aesthetic, bamboo-covered extension cord? Yes, we do.

Now go forth, and be the most intriguing person of 2024—you’ve got the jawns to prove it.

