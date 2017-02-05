St. Bonaventure Fans Storm the Court Too Soon, Cost the Team the Game With a Tech

Oh brother. This one’s a doozy, alright. A real whoop-si-doo. St. Bonaventure fans got a little too excited tonight and really shat the bed on this one.

And I know St. Bonaventure. My mom is from there, my grandfather was a football player there, my cousin played soccer there. Allegany is not the biggest town in the world (pop. 8,004), and so a Saturday night basketball game with a successful home team on a national CBS broadcast? You’ve got to be kidding me. That’s the highlight of the decade right there.

Videos by VICE

So when junior Bonnie Matt Mobley was dished the ball with 3.2 seconds on the clock and hit a super off-kilter three to go up a point on Virginia Commonwealth University, people understandably went butt-batty. So much so that a court-storming was in order. But the problem was: there was still time on the clock. Just 0.4 seconds, to be precise. In pro basketball rationale, 0.3 is the dangerously bare minimum amount of time within which it’s possible fire off a shot, so technically, there was game left to play. And the referees took note.

The refs gave St. Bonaventure a technical (see NCAA rulebook, pg 94, Article 8), and VCU made a free throw to tie the game up. VCU went on to beat the Bonnies 83-77 in overtime. Happy drinking turned to sad drinking real fast, huh?