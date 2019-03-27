A Horrifying Tweet About ‘St. Louis Bagels’ Spawned a Cursed Food Meme

In this world, there are two simple truths: Bagels are good, and tweeting is bad. Combine the two and you apparently get this unholy picture some guy named Alek chucked into the ether a few days ago.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

This is, of course, NOT how you should slice bagels, on any planet, in any universe. If you want smaller bagels, you would, after cutting once through the middle lengthwise, slice the loop of boiled bread into neat halves, quarters, and so forth, like you would a pie.

But nope! According to this dude, St. Louis, USA, does it like this—though others were quick to dispute the claim.



https://twitter.com/markwby/status/1110948896744841216

Personally, I believe that chopping up innocent bagels in the manner that Krautmann displayed should be deemed a crime punishable by a lengthy prison sentence, and Twitter users appear to agree with me. As the original tweet went viral today, a bunch of people roasted the blasphemous pic by posting their own, extremely cursed “St. Louis-style” concoctions.

nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019

Steak and bananas (St. Louis style) pic.twitter.com/uOpaWeslz7 — 𝒅𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒐𝒕 (@melip0ne) March 27, 2019

https://twitter.com/thor_benson/status/1110961049124036608

About to mow down some St. Louis style mac and cheese. pic.twitter.com/WgfJRO0RQp — bekka supp (@valhallabckgirl) March 27, 2019

Today I introduced my coworkers to a St Louis classic pic.twitter.com/0RLrPYYRLM — Mikelennial (@Mikelennial) March 27, 2019

Just had a Kit Kat St. Louis style for lunch. pic.twitter.com/qsYDem0GcL — Mike Jeter (@MaJiKPfix) March 27, 2019

https://twitter.com/HaverOfOpinions/status/1110919069140742145

St. Louis, as I have been reminded by several coworkers and family members, is actually known for plenty of unique, tasty foods—Imo’s Pizza, gooey butter cake, toasted ravioli, Ted Drewes frozen custard, and Provel cheese, to name a few. Still, this bagel nonsense needs to cease, immediately. It’s… leaving a bad taste in my mouth.

