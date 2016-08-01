St. Louis Police Department Hopes to Thaw Community Relations by Handing Out Ice Cream

To protect and serve…ice cream?

The St. Louis Police Department in Missouri has put an interesting spin on a classic law enforcement motto since rolling out a new initiative to foster relationships with local communities.

Videos by VICE

Dubbed “Operation Polar Cops,” (yeah, really), the SLPD added a new vehicle to its fleet last month: a blue and white ice cream truck to hand out free frozen treats at events throughout the city.

Children of #StLouis boys and girls club first to receive ice cream from police run ice cream truck. pic.twitter.com/4qZzmRdpYN — Ashley Lisenby (@aadlisenby) July 26, 2016

“Law enforcement realizes the need to bridge gaps in our community. It is more important than ever to engage citizens and build trust,” says Police Commissioner Sam Dotson, in a press statement provided to MUNCHIES.

“Operation Polar Cops is a unique tool to reach our youngest citizens. The goal of this project is simple. It’s about introducing our officers as positive role models in a fun environment.

The truck was purchased for $16,000 exclusively through donations made to the force. Meanwhile, the Mid-Western-based Prairie Farms Dairy, has promised to donate 6,000 ice cream treats to be distributed.

Organizers of police run ice cream truck say effort will build connections with children, community. #StLouis pic.twitter.com/xYXoJ4bJmT — Ashley Lisenby (@aadlisenby) July 26, 2016

Dr. Flint W. Fowler, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis says, “It’s critical that citizens and law enforcement work together to keep our neighborhoods safe for all. It’s encouraging to know that our police department is seeking out new ways to connect with our youth.”

Operation Polar Cops has emerged amidst the worst racial tension in the United States since the early 1990s. Ferguson, Missouri—a suburb of St. Louis—was where the Michael Brown shooting took place in 2014, followed by violent and destructive riots. Due to two more recent high-profile cases of the deaths of Black men at the hands of police—Alton Sterling in Louisiana, and Philando Castle in Minnesota—there has been a renewed demand for demilitarization of police forces and community-based policing practices throughout the country.

While it’s too early to say how St. Louis’ new program has panned out, ice cream may very well play some small part in helping to thaw police relations with residents.