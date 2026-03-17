St. Patrick’s Day Playlist: 4 Irish Bands Who Aren’t Dropkick Murphys to Help You Celebrate the Gaelic Holiday

There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Dropkick Murphys. I want to make that clear straight out of the gate. I love them. (Dropkick Murphys, if you see this, I’m a fan and this is in no way meant to shade you.) I just think we Americans should consider that there are other Irish bands to listen to on St. Patrick’s Day.

So, after you add “Shippin’ Up to Boston” and “Barroom Hero” to your holiday playlist today, allow me to suggest a few other bands that should be right there in suit…

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Gamma Bomb

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Let’s start with the wild men in Gamma Bomb. These neo-thrashers first formed in Northern Ireland in the early 2000s. Over the past couple of decades, they’ve released eight studio albums, as well as a bunch of EPs and singles.

I get that they might not seem like a traditional band to jam on St. Patrick’s Day, but I’m telling you, Gamma Bomb are fun as hell, and you’ll be glad you queued them up for all your holiday shenanigans.

The Pogues

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The Pogues should probably be obvious. They’re one of the most important Celtic punk bands of all time. Originally from London, the band was notable for blending Irish traditional music and punk rock. They may not have been the first to experiment with these sounds, but they were the first to make them popular.

You literally cannot have a proper St. Patrick’s Day without at least one or two Pogues songs.

Kneecap

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Kneecap has emerged as one of the most outspoken Irish groups of the 21st century. There are a few other acts these days creating the same kind of visibility around working-class life and Irish independence. Or Palestinian independence, for that matter.

They’re also a crew of rowdy and rambunctious fellas making exciting and energized hip-hop. And honestly, they make you feel like you’d want to have a pint with them.

Flogging Molly

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Finally, we come to another legendary band, Flogging Molly. These folk-punkers have been stalwarts of the Celtic punk sound for decades (and I can tell you from experience that they put on a hell of a show, whether they’re playing to one hundred people or one thousand).

You’d be deeply remiss to not add a handful of Flogging Molly songs to your St. Patrick’s Day playlist.