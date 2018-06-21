Watch St. Vincent Party in a Gay Leather Club in “Fast Slow Disco”

St. Vincent has released a great new video for her single “Fast Slow Disco”, a sped-up version of Masseduction track “Slow Disco”. In the video, St. Vincent throws a Pride party in a gay fetish club and gets sweaty with its patrons. One of the biggest criticisms that gets thrown at St. Vincent is that she takes herself too seriously, but this video could easily dispel those criticisms. “I always felt this song could wear many different outfits and live many different lives,” says St. Vincent of the clip, “here she is in disco pants, sweating on a New York dance floor.” Watch “Fast Slow Disco” above.

“Fast Slow Disco” is a remix by St. Vincent and Masseduction producer Jack Antonoff. According to St. Vincent, the remix was actually Taylor Swift’s idea. “Fast Slow Disco” is St. Vincent’s latest single from her 2017 album Masseduction, which also included the single “New York“.

