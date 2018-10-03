St. Vincent Will Mercifully Release an LP Called ‘MassEducation’ This Month

It’s been just about a year since Annie Clark released Masseduction, her fifth studio album as St. Vincent. The record cracked the top-10 of both the Billboard 200 and, far more importantly, Noisey‘s year-end best-of list. Its singles were, for a few months, almost ubiquitous. And yet every time I read Masseduction in a sentence, my idiot brain tells me that I’m seeing MassEducation. It troubles me; I grow vexed.

So, good news for me: Clark will finally release an album called MassEducation on October 12. It’s the “alternate, stripped-down” version of Masseduction that she mentioned in a Rolling Stone feature last year. It was recorded over two days last August in Manhattan with Thomas Bartlett, who records as Doveman and played piano on Masseduction. The gorgeous, recently released “Slow, Slow Disco” will open the album and a new version of “Savior,” released this morning, will follow it up. Listen to that below, and read a handwritten note from Clark about the making of the record at the foot of the page.

