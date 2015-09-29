Stadium Spectacular: The Rugby World Cup’s Key Venues

#TheGameStartsHere in partnership with Beats by Dr. Dre

This year’s Rugby World Cup is using a variety of different stadiums across England and Wales. From gigantic sporting cauldrons to smaller grounds that pack a huge punch for atmosphere, we’re taking a look at five that hold particular interest.

Twickenham Stadium, London

We can’t start anywhere other than the home of rugby, can we? Colloquially known as ‘HQ’, Twickenham has become the home of the English game ever since it was purchased in 1907 by the RFU for £5,500 – oh, and 12 shillings.

Before it became a behemoth of a rugby stadium, the ground upon which the hallowed turf now sits was a market place. In particular, it was used to grow cabbages – hence the stadium sometimes being referred to as the ‘Cabbage Patch’ – although the famous watering hole nearby has since stolen the name.

England line up for their opening pool stage match against Fiji at Twickenham | Photo by PA Images

The first game to be played at the official home of English rugby was Harlequins vs Richmond on 2nd October 1909, with the first international fixture – England vs Wales – taking place on 15th January 1910 and drawing a crowd of 20,000.

And with Twickenham these days drawing capacity crowds of over 84,000, it is a long, long way from the humble patch of land that used to grow the humblest of cabbages.

Sandy Park, Exeter

With a capacity of just 12,300, Sandy Park is worlds away from Twickenham in terms of the experience you have on a match day. And yet, it is arguably where you will find the truest rugby atmosphere of the World Cup.

The local Devonians have well and truly embraced the World Cup spirit, and anyone who has experienced an encounter involving their beloved Exeter Chiefs will attest to the fact that when Sandy Park gets rocking, it is quite some experience.

Photo by PA Images

The ground is one of the oldest in the country, with records of rugby being played here as far back as 1873. It was also the venue for the first ever game played by New Zealand on English soil, when the fabled ‘Originals’ beat Devon 55-4 way back in 1905.

As one of only two club rugby stadiums being used, it is well worth a visit if you want to get a feel for the true rugby culture in England. Do not be fooled by the sometimes corporate atmosphere at Twickenham – there is much more to the game in this country than scotch eggs and Barbour jackets.

Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Having hosted a handful of games, we’ve already been in the slightly surreal situation of the Millennium Stadium – the unquestioned home of Welsh Rugby – being emblazoned with giant “ENGLAND 2015” banners. But as one of the biggest and best rugby stadiums in the UK, it makes a great deal of sense to use the ground at this World Cup.

Intriguingly, Wales have been handed home advantage for two games, playing Uruguay and Fiji here. Given that they are not technically the hosts of the tournament, it is certainly a welcome bonus for the Welsh.

Wales lineup with Uruguay ahead of the opening match of the tournament | Photo by PA Images

It has plenty of World Cup history too, having staged the 1999 final as Wales co-hosted with England. During that tournament Wales beat South Africa 29-19, a result that remains to this day their only win over the Springboks.

It is one of the most vibrant stadiums on the World Rugby circuit, with the locals’ passion for rugby always shining through. Of all the multi-purpose, giant venues, it certainly boasts the best atmosphere.

Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester

Along with Sandy Park, Kingsholm is one of just two club rugby stadiums being used at this World Cup. And given that both reside in the West Country, it tells you a lot about that area’s fanatical love for the oval-ball game.

Home of the Gloucester rugby team, colloquially known as the Cherry and Whites, the Kingsholm ground includes ‘The Shed’, an individual stand that has carved out a unique reputation for housing some of the loudest fans in the land. If an opposition player makes a mistake at Kingsholm, The Shed makes sure they know about it.

Photo by PA Images

The first match was played on the ground where Kingsholm now stands in 1891, and a pavilion was added a year later, which catered for just 424 fans. That initial pavilion was knocked down in 1934, but it was replaced by – you guessed it – the Shed. It’s little wonder the place has a sense of history about it.

Speaking of history, the ground hosted its first international match – that most fierce of rivalries, England vs Wales – in 1900, but it had to wait a whopping 91 years before it saw another one, during the 1991 World Cup.

Olympic Stadium, London

The Olympic Stadium, of course, needs little introduction. The lynchpin venue of a hugely successful London 2012 Olympics, it has since been the subject of a serious tug of war between Premier League football teams to move in permanently. It will be the home of West Ham United from 2016 onwards, as well as hosting Essex T20 cricket games.

Romania and France players contest the line out during the Rugby World Cup match at The Olympic Stadium | Photo by PA Images

The Olympic Stadium’s first experience of rugby came last month, when it hosted a game between the Barbarians and Samoa. The match was not without incident, as the sprinklers surprisingly burst into life mid-way through the first half. The organisers will be hoping for fewer surprise showers after the tournament kicks-off…

Stratford will be hosting some big teams, including champions New Zealand, and a few other sides who will hope to be there come the business end of the tournament: France, South Africa and Ireland.

