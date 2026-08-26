Stage Tour Reveals Songs, Collectibles, Official Hardware, and Launch Date

Stage Tour dropped a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live and revealed a ton of new songs and confirmation of the upcoming rhythm game’s release date.

Stage Tour Releases on December 10, 2026

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Gamescom 2026 was full of exciting new trailers, gameplay reveals, and surprises. In addition to news on The Witcher 3’s upcoming Remaster and new DLC and the gameplay reveal for Warlock, gamers also got an extended look at RedOctane Games’ upcoming Stage Tour.

Videos by VICE

Stage Tour aims to revitalize the rhythm game genre with an impressive tracklist and full instrument support when it launches later this year. The trailer showed off a ton of the features in the game and ended with the surprise confirmation that the title is releasing on December 10, 2026.

Some of the key features detailed in the new trailer include:

90+ OFFICIALLY LICENSED SONGS – Rock out to a launch setlist spanning six decades of music, featuring Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Olivia Rodrigo, blink-182, Paramore, Slipknot, Muse and more!

– Rock out to a launch setlist spanning six decades of music, featuring Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Olivia Rodrigo, blink-182, Paramore, Slipknot, Muse and more! 180+ COLLECTIBLE GUITARS – Discover, unlock and collect more than 180 authentic in-game Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars throughout Stage Tour

– Discover, unlock and collect more than 180 authentic in-game Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars throughout Stage Tour PLAY YOUR WAY – Supports Lead Guitar, Groove Guitar/Bass, Drums, Vocals, PC Keyboard, and gamepad for 4-Lane and 5-Lane Arcade Mode. Pick up your instrument of choice and choose from Easy, Medium, Hard, or Expert difficulties, with Expert Plus available on Drums.

– Supports Lead Guitar, Groove Guitar/Bass, Drums, Vocals, PC Keyboard, and gamepad for 4-Lane and 5-Lane Arcade Mode. Pick up your instrument of choice and choose from Easy, Medium, Hard, or Expert difficulties, with Expert Plus available on Drums. GO ON TOUR – Take on the all-new roguelite Tour Mode, where every run brings new choices, challenges and opportunities for your band, creating an endlessly replayable experience.

– Take on the all-new roguelite Tour Mode, where every run brings new choices, challenges and opportunities for your band, creating an endlessly replayable experience. PLAY TOGETHER – Take the stage solo or with a band in cooperative multiplayer with local or online play, including cross-platform play. Mix and match instruments in any combination and play together your way.

– Take the stage solo or with a band in cooperative multiplayer with local or online play, including cross-platform play. Mix and match instruments in any combination and play together your way. BUILD YOUR BAND – Choose from 50+ unique bandmates and build a lineup that reflects your style. Mix, match and make your band your own.

– Choose from 50+ unique bandmates and build a lineup that reflects your style. Mix, match and make your band your own. MORE WAYS TO PLAY – Jump into Quickplay, sharpen your skills in Practice and Judgements, or keep things casual with Karaoke.

The game definitely looks like it may have what it takes to appeal to nostalgic gamers who miss the early days of Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Whether this type of game connects with a younger audience and finds new fans for the genre is yet to be known.

It will be very interesting to track the buzz around Stage Tour this holiday season and see if it manages to catch on and successfully connect with a large enough audience to justify continued support and future releases.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Stage Tour news and updates.

Stage Tour releases on December 10, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.