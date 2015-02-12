These Stained Glass Basketball Hoops Are ‘Literally Balling’

Using gems and came glasswork, artist Victor Solomon has created a design project that takes fine art to the court. Literally Balling is a series of three basketball hoops featuring stained glass backboards and gold chain nets to bring the late Medieval fine arts courtside.

For each decadent board, the artist dedicated over a hundred hours of time and energy to cutting and shaping the colorful pieces, hand weaving the glittering nets, gold-plating the rim, and finally constructing the frame and mount.

Videos by VICE

Beyond simply a glorification of the game and its high-roller superstars, Solomon’s project maintains its cultural significance: “These stained glass backboards, painstakingly rendered in the traditional ‘Tiffany-Style’ began as a joke, but have tapped the zeitgeist—basketball as grounds for a new cultural and artistic epoch,” Solomon explains on Literally Balling’s website.

Below, check out the glimmering, glassy glory of Literally Balling:

Related:

Dream As You Cruise Inside This Stained Glass Driverless Car

This Juicy Instructable Will Teach You How To Make Stained (Fruit) Glass

This Reactive LED Basketball Court Will Teach You To Ball Like Kobe