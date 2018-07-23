Stalking and Abuse Aren’t Going Away – It’s Time We Protect Victims

In October 2016, Alice Ruggles was murdered when her ex-boyfriend Trimaan Dhillon broke into her house and slit her throat. The 24-year-old had twice reported him to police after he stalked and terrorised her relentlessly after their break-up, including placing spyware on her phone and harassing her with phone calls, texts and emails.

Ruggles is not the only woman who was murdered even after seeking police help to deal with a stalker or abusive ex. An exclusive Broadly investigation reveals that 49 women in the UK were killed by their partner, ex-partner or stalker over the last three years – even though they had previously reported their attacker to the police. If you live in the UK, you can visit unfollowme.vice.com to see the number of cases that occurred under the jurisdiction of your local police force.

All this week, Broadly will be looking into the dangerous and little-understood phenomenon of stalking. Stalking is not just something that affects celebrities or people in the public eye; it can be intimately linked with domestic abuse, and abusers can also go on to stalk their former partners. In Ruggles’ case, Trimaan Dhillon had isolated and alienated her from her close friends – a typical sign of coercive control and emotional abuse. In the most extreme cases, stalking can escalate into brutal violence and murder.

