Watch Stan Lee’s Heartfelt Final Message to His Fans

After Stan Lee passed away at 95 on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of allyship and an unmatched influence on comic book culture, his fans flooded the web with loving tributes to the man behind Marvel’s most iconic superheroes. On Wednesday, his official Twitter account responded in kind, releasing what could be his final video appearance: an earnest, unprompted speech Lee made about how much he valued his fans.

“I love my fans. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans,” Lee says in the video, basically out of nowhere. “There’s something, if you think about it, that is wonderful about somebody caring about you as I care about them, whom you’ve never met, who may live in another part of the world. But they care, and you have something in common, and occasionally you contact each other. This business of fans, I think is terrific, and I love ’em all.”

Videos by VICE

You can watch the full video below:

So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him. pic.twitter.com/WTX8U1afLm — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 14, 2018

Lee worked to create stories for the folks who loved his work until the very end, dropping an innovative cyberpunk webtoon called Backchannel just weeks before he passed away. And while this might be one of the last videos he ever recorded, it’s not the last time we’ll see him on screen: According to ScreeRant, he already filmed his cameos for the upcoming Captain Marvel and Avengers 4.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter and Instagram .