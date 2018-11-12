Stan Lee, Marvel Comics Writer and Publisher, Has Died Aged 95

Stan Lee, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and the man responsible for such iconic comic book characters as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, and X-Men has died. He was 95.

Lee passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday November 12, 2018 (local time). A family representative told the The Hollywood Reporter of Lee’s death. Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter J.C. Lee, also confirmed it in an earlier report by TMZ, which indicated that an ambulance had rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early in the morning.

In collaboration with a number of different artists, Lee co-created many of the world’s most famous superheroes throughout his 79-year tenure at the company that would become Marvel Comics. Those characters included Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant Man, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, the X-Men, and the Avengers, among others.

“No one has had more of an impact on… everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a tribute. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family and the millions of fans who have been forever touched by Stan’s genius, charisma and heart.”

Lee’s family also released a statement following his death, saying: “J.C. Lee and all of Stan Lee’s friends and colleagues want to thank all of his fans and well-wishers for their kind words and condolences.

“Stan was an icon in his field. His fans loved him and his desire to interact with them. He loved his fans and treated them with the same respect and love they gave him.

“He worked tirelessly his whole life creating great characters for the world to enjoy. He wanted to inspire our imagination and for us to all use it to make the world a better place. His legacy will live on forever.”