Stanley’s Legendary Cups Are 25% Off for Black Friday — But Please Don’t Start Another Stampede

I like when things are easy. I’m less of a hard worker—more of a soft worker, if you get my meaning.

That’s why I love Stanley’s Black Friday sale so much. In addition to having some great deals on insulated mugs, bottles, and tumblers, Stanley has opted to make my job easier by having just one discount and one discount code to manage.

All these items are a flat 25% off, and all you have to do is enter the code BLACKFRIDAYSALE25 at checkout. That’s it. Easy peasy. Now let’s talk tumblers, because your girl’s got opinions.

Quick Look at Stanley’s Black Friday Deals

Classic Legendary Vacuum Sealed Bottle

This thing is a classic for a reason. It’s built like a tank, it keeps your drinks (or soup) piping hot or ice-cold for literally hours at a time. Because of its robust build quality, you also don’t have to worry about this thing springing a leak. I’ve used a lot of Stanley products over the years and I’ve never had one that had a leak from anything that I didn’t cause in some way.

Classic Stay Hot French Press

I’m not gonna lie, I was skeptical of French presses made by companies like Stanley. Then I tried one and I begrudgingly came to love it. The nice thing about a double-walled insulated French press is that it keeps the water (and the coffee) very hot for a long period of time. Glass French presses, despite their chic factor, always tend to bleed off a lot of heat pretty quickly.

And if you’re like me, and you like having a big container of coffee near you at all times, but don’t drink it particularly quickly, insulated French presses like these are great to have on-hand.

Stay Hot Camp Mug

Despite the name, you can use these for more than just camping. I find that camp gear like this tends to do really well pulling double duty as commuter gear. The double-walled insulated Camp Mug keeps your beverages hot or cold, and adds a nice bit of outdoorsy aesthetic to your morning commute.

Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein

Okay, you don’t actually need a specially made insulated beer stein to enjoy craft beer, but it definitely doesn’t hurt to have one. I was kind of a snob about insulated cups for craft beer for a long time, but as usual, trying them out over time actually wore me down.

I now drink most beer at home out of an insulated tumbler. It keeps the temperature just perfect, maintains a beautiful creamy head, makes each sip go down nice and smooth. When it comes to beer, I only enjoy it when it’s at a very narrow band of temperatures—and in my experience, insulated cups do a brilliant job at maintaining that cold-but-not-too-cold chill all while staving off the dreaded warm beer experience. I’d rather jump in front of a semi truck than drink even slightly warm beer. Truly, a vile experience.

Classic Legendary Camp Mug

This Camp Mug is similar in vibe to the bigger Stay Hot version, but it’s a cute little shorty like a diner mug. The smaller capacity and wider mouth makes it a surprisingly good pick for espresso drinks. I don’t always like carrying around a big mug when I’m in a tiny coffee era, I’m too tempted to fill up the extra space.

With this little guy you don’t feel like an asshole filling it up from the office coffee pot, and when you hand it over to a barista after ordering a cappuccino sometimes you also won’t look like an asshole.

[Side note: Cappuccinos are small coffees, they’re very small. I don’t know who is out here telling people you can get a cappuccino in a grande or venti size, because guess what, that’s just a latte. Don’t even get me started.]

The Stay-Hot Stacking Cup

Speaking of tiny cups, the Stay-Hot Stacking Cups are another example of how nice it can be to have high quality but not oversized cups. There’s something elegant about pouring a smaller amount of coffee, tea, or even wine, into little insulated cups like these.