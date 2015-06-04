Stanley Cup Final Starts With Bonkers Goal

Alex Killorn opened scoring for Tampa Bay against the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with an absolutely insane bit of hand-eye coordination. A simple dump in turned into a 1-0 Lightning lead when Killorn slapped the puck out of mid-air, several feet wide of the net, and redirected it past a bamboozled Corey Crawford. Tampa Bay had been all over Chicago in the first five minutes of the game leading up to the goal and somehow the least suspecting shot was the one that went in.

Here’s another great angle:

