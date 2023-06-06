I Have Joined the Cult of the Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher

Listen, I think the massive surge in reusable water bottle usage is fantastic—Captain Planet would be proud. But unlike the #gorpcore-turned-high-fashion Nalgene addicts or the VSCO girls who ride hard for their Hydro Flasks, I’d yet to join a water bottle cult until recently. Let’s face it: When you commit to an H2O receptacle, you’re signing a piece of your soul over to an unspoken clique of people who have chosen the same bottle as you. While I’ve tried my fair share of insulated bottles, reusable cups, and Thermoses, everything felt cumbersome and was easily left behind… until I finally tried the ubiquitous Stanley quencher.

Oh, you haven’t heard about the mega-church-like following the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40-ounce tumbler has garnered? It’s BIG on the internet, and not with just one incredibly niche subculture, but several. Whether you’re a part of the bizarre “Is this still water?” debate of #watertok, a member of the New York Times-covered “Sisterhood of the Stanley Tumbler,” or… you know just a regular person that needs help staying hydrated, this reusable Big Gulp has garnered such a following that even monthly restocks sell out in a matter of minutes. All this buzz isn’t for nothing, so let’s get into what’s so amazing about this trucker-size insulated Quencher.

What makes it worthy of cult-status

If you have problems remembering to hydrate, this big boy Stanley might be the answer to your problems. As the name implies, it holds 40 ounces of liquid (and a ton of ice) so you can reach your daily water goals without having to get up to walk to the kitchen or water cooler multiple times.

As you’d expect from any water bottle worth the hype, it keeps your shit ice cold. The first day I christened my new Stanley Quencher 40-ounce chalice, I happened to be bringing a ton of stuff in the house from my car and left it sitting in my cup holder overnight—on a very hot 80-degree day. When I returned the next morning, I dared myself to take a sip. Expecting warm, leftover melted ice sludge, I was astonished to instead receive an icy blast of H2O, still cold from the previous afternoon.

To me, the main appeal is the straw. If I’m not drinking through a straw, it’d better be a martini or I’ll be pissed. Drinking water feels like such a chore otherwise, am I right? Blah! We have enough chores. But if you’re not as passionate about straws as me, there’s also a regular sipping hole, which I guess is better if you choose to put a warm beverage in your beloved Stanley.

As for the little details and creature comforts, the handle makes it easy to grab and go, and the best part about the lid is that it can be screwed in to have the straw hole on either side, which makes it comfortable for both lefties and righties. Plus, the entire thing is dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about any of the little crevices getting all grody like other water bottles that shall remain unnamed.

Other considerations

I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that it’s pretty heavy—over a pound without any liquid in it—but hey, I’m also not running marathons or trying to take this on a bike ride. This is not an “active water bottle,” which might sound insane, but the Stanley Quencher’s job is to help you stay hydrated when you’re being sedentary—like at work, at home, or in the car—which it is absolutely perfect for. I fill this tall boy up in the morning and keep right on chugging until lunch without needing to refill, which is great if you’re trying to focus.

Secondly, it is not spill-proof. The newer Quencher H2.0 Flowstate version has an improved lid that lets out very little water if toppled over compared to the last iteration, but it’s still not an air-tight seal. If you have the straw in, be prepared for a puddle if you knock it over.

TL;DR

The long and short of it is that the Stanley 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 kicks butt. It keeps your drink of choice ice cold for hours (and, in my personal experience, overnight), has a built-in straw, a tapered bottom for fitting into cup holders, and comes in dozens of aesthetically-pleasing hues that change seasonally. If you’re looking for a lightweight packable bottle, this is not your cup. If you are looking to up your water intake while taking as few trips to the kitchen as possible, however… welcome to the Stanley cult, fam.

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is available at Stanley and Amazon.

