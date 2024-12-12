Stanley Just Recalled 2.6 Million Mugs Because People Keep Burning Themselves

The infamous and beloved drinkware company Stanley has recalled 2.6 million mugs after customers experienced burns from faulty lids.

Allegedly, some of these mugs had loose tops that allowed hot fluid to burn customers when drinking or carrying the item.

According to the recall posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which was issued today, Stanley’s Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs’ “lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.”

“The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in a variety of colors including white, black, and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated. “The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug.”

The product identification numbers of recalled mugs include the following: 20-01437, 20-01436, 20-02211, 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825, 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957, 20-02034, and 20-02746. This was a voluntary recall.

“We ask all our customers currently in possession of the Switchback or Trigger Action travel mugs to immediately stop use of these products and complete a registration for a free replacement lid,” Stanley stated.

The company also provided instructions on how to verify impacted products, which you can find on its website.

“At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life,” the Seattle-based company wrote on Facebook.

If you have one of the above mugs, make sure not to chug your hot coffee too carelessly this week. A burned mouth would put a real camper on the morning.