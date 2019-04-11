Star Athletes and Sporting Politics in the Spotlight

It’s another episode of Waypoints where we find ourselves considering the strange expectations and position of a star athlete at different points in their career. First, we talk about the tell-all article at The Bleacher Report on the falling out between prodigiously talented Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former coach, Mike McCarthy. Then, we have to ask ourselves, “Is Magic Johnson living the dream?” Finally, Austin discusses Kofi Kingston’s WWE title, and its many meanings.
Helpful Notes and Resources
Videos by VICE
- Useful context from Packer fan discourse, which says this isn’t a surprising story.
- Paul Noonan’s piece on the curious stat-chasing of Rodgers’ recent campaigns.
- A summary of the troubled Magic-era of the Lakers’ front office.
- Ian Williams on how Kingston’s title run was classically self-serving by the WWE.
- The limited opportunities for black wrestlers to date.
- The undeniable meaning and emotion behind Kingston’s title.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.