Star Athletes and Sporting Politics in the Spotlight

It’s another episode of Waypoints where we find ourselves considering the strange expectations and position of a star athlete at different points in their career. First, we talk about the tell-all article at The Bleacher Report on the falling out between prodigiously talented Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former coach, Mike McCarthy. Then, we have to ask ourselves, “Is Magic Johnson living the dream?” Finally, Austin discusses Kofi Kingston’s WWE title, and its many meanings.

